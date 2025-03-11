How much alcohol is actually safe? Doctor reveals truth about red wine: 'Many people are surprised to hear this...'

The concept of 'safe' alcohol consumption is a bit misleading. In an Instagram video he shared on March 10, a gastroenterologist, Dr Saurabh Sethi, spoke about how there is no safe amount of alcohol that doesn't affect health. Alcohol is a toxic substance that can cause harm, even cancer, regardless of the amount consumed, he said. Also read | Is red wine good for your heart, fertility? We asked experts if it has a flipside The relationship between wine consumption and health is not what a lot of people think it is, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi. (Freepik)

'Alcohol increases risk of at least 7 types of cancer'

Dr Saurabh Sethi said, “My parents often ask me how much alcohol is safe to drink. Here are three things I tell them.” He then listed them, saying in a video: “There is a new advisory that consuming alcohol increases the risk of developing at least 7 types of cancer – mouth, throat, voice box, esophagus, breast, liver and colon. Alcohol is now the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the US after smoking and obesity. Many people are surprised to hear this as they think red wine offers a lot of health benefits.”

‘No level of alcohol is truly safe’

He also emphasised that the risks associated with alcohol consumption, such as cancer, increase with the amount consumed, and in fact, even light to moderate drinking can cause harm, particularly when it comes to cancer risk.

He added, “While earlier studies suggested light to moderate drinking can slightly reduce the risk of high disease, a recent meta analysis found this to be not correct. In fact, even a few drinks per week can increase the risk of cancer. Cutting back on alcohol is a step in the right direction, but keep in mind that no level of alcohol is truly safe when it comes to cancer risk.”

Ultimately, the decision to drink alcohol should be made with caution and awareness of the potential risks. If you do choose to drink, it's essential to consider everything Dr Sethi has said. Consult with your healthcare provider if you have concerns about your alcohol consumption or overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.