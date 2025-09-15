AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 5 science-backed breakfast foods that do not cause bloating or gas: Green tea to bananas

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Therefore, it is important that your first meal is nutrient-rich and does not cause you gastric issues like bloating and gas. Did you know there are certain food items that ensure just that? The catechins in green tea possess anti-inflammatory properties, soothing the GI system and alleviating bloating. (Adobe Stock)

In an Instagram post shared on September 14, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared breakfast food items that do not cause bloating or gas. Let's find out what they are:

5 breakfast foods that do not cause bloating and gas

According to the gastroenterologist, science shows that the five breakfast foods he mentions in the video do not cause bloating and gas. He stressed that the last food item in the list is the most important one. “These options are easy to digest, gut-friendly, and will keep your energy steady throughout the morning,” he wrote, sharing the video.

1. Sourdough bread

According to Dr Sethi, the fermentation process in sourdough bread breaks down complex carbs, making it easier to digest and reducing the likelihood of bloating.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a go-to diet in the morning for many, and if it is for you, too, then you are making the right decision. The gastroenterologist stressed that rich in potassium, bananas help balance sodium levels in the body, preventing water retention and reducing bloating.

3. Yoghurt

Probiotics found in yoghurt promote a healthy gut flora, aiding digestion and reducing bloating by minimising gas production, Dr Sethi pointed out. “Most of the lactose in yoghurt has already been digested by the bacteria,” he added.

4. Avocados

They are high in fibre and healthy fats. “Avocados facilitate smooth digestion, preventing constipation and bloating,” Dr Sethi explained.

5. Green tea

“The catechins in green tea possess anti-inflammatory properties, soothing the GI system and alleviating bloating. You could add monk fruit or stevia for sweetness. Make sure to buy monk fruit or stevia without the additive erythritol,” according to the gastroenterologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.