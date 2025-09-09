AIIMS gastroenterologist lists 8 signs your body is telling you about nutrient deficiencies: Tiredness, loss of appetite

Our bodies often send out subtle signals when something is wrong, but many of us tend to brush them off as everyday inconveniences. From constant tiredness to brittle nails or even unusual cravings, these seemingly minor issues can sometimes point to deeper nutritional deficiencies. Paying attention to such early signs can make a big difference in detecting and addressing health concerns before they escalate. Constant fatigue and tiredness can be a sign of underlying nutrient deficiencies, according to Dr. Saurabh Sethi.(Unsplash)

Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, has outlined eight subtle signs from your body that might point toward nutrient deficiencies. In an Instagram post from September 9, he explained that the body often gives subtle warning signs when something is wrong or lacking - long before lab tests reveal it. He highlighted physiological symptoms that can signal nutrient deficiencies and stressed that listening to your body helps in early detection and timely medical intervention.

Tiredness

According to Dr. Sethi, if you feel tired all the time, even after getting a full night’s sleep, it could indicate low iron or magnesium levels, or a vitamin B12 deficiency. He said, “These power your metabolism and oxygen delivery. Without them, you feel drained.”

Brittle nails or hair loss

If you are experiencing frequent hair loss and brittle nails, it could be a sign of low zinc, biotin, protein levels, or iron deficiency. Dr. Sethi states that this happens because when you are running low on these nutrients, your body prioritizes vital organs, leaving your hair and nails brittle and prone to damage.

Feeling cold

Dr. Sethi says that feeling cold all the time, even in comfortable room temperature when others aren’t, could be “a sign of iodine or iron deficiency, which affects thyroid function and red blood cell production.” He also adds, “Chronic cold hands or feet = a red flag.”

Muscle cramps or twitching

Do you experience frequent muscle cramps accompanied by twitching? According to the gastroenterologist, this often happens due to deficiency of magnesium, potassium, or calcium. Even if you are consuming adequate amounts of these nutrients, absorption is compromised when you have a dysfunctional gut. Dr. Sethi advises to think beyond hydration and pay attention to your gut’s well-being.

Brain fog

If you frequently experience brain fog, where your mind suddenly goes blank, and have trouble with focus and attention, it could indicate low levels of omega-3s, vitamin D, vitamin B12, or choline. These nutrients play a vital role in brain performance and are essential for neurotransmitters.

Easy bruising or bleeding gums

Have you noticed bleeding gums while brushing, or do you bruise more easily than usual? According to the doctor, these are classic signs of vitamin C and vitamin K deficiency. He adds, “Vitamin C helps collagen hold your vessels together. Vitamin K is key for clotting.”

Angular cheilitis

Angular cheilitis is an inflammatory skin condition where the corners of your mouth get chapped and red, resulting in painful sores, according to Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Sethi explains that this condition could be a result of vitamin B (especially B2 and B6) and iron deficiency. He recommends seeking medical attention instead of neglect, in case the condition keeps recurring.

Loss of appetite or weird cravings

According to Dr. Sethi, if you are experiencing weird cravings like ice or dirt, it could indicate a deficiency of iron or zinc. Additionally, loss of hunger or low appetite is tied to low levels of zinc and vitamin B12, as well as poor gut signaling.

