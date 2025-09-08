Nutritionist lists 10 foods for better mood and mental health: Bananas, green tea, nuts and more

The gut-brain connection is real. What we eat has a direct impact gut health and brain functioning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anshul Singh, clinical nutritionist, Artemis Hospitals said, “Your gut makes chemicals like serotonin and dopamine that have a direct impact on your mood, stress, and mental clarity. Eating the right foods can make your gut healthier, which can help your mental health.” Also read | Food for better mood: Dietician shares nutrition tips to de-stress and boost energy levels Bananas are full of vitamin B6 and natural prebiotics that keep the energy levels high.(Adobe Stock)

The nutritionist suggested these foods for better gut and brain health:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is high in probiotics, which can help balance the bacteria in your gut. This is linked to lower anxiety and a better mood.

2. Bananas

Bananas are full of vitamin B6 and natural prebiotics, which help the body make serotonin and keep energy levels steady.

3. Fatty fish

They are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which lower inflammation and are known to fight depression and make the brain work better.

4. Dark chocolate

Has antioxidants and chemicals that make the brain release endorphins, which lowers stress and makes you feel better.

5. Berries

Berries are full of antioxidants that protect brain cells from stress and help ease depression symptoms.

Berries contain antioxidant properties. (Shutterstock)

6. Leafy greens

These greens are high in folate and magnesium, which help neurotransmitters work and lower tiredness and mood swings.

7. Seeds and nuts

They are good for your brain and lower stress because they have healthy fats, protein, and magnesium.

8. Whole grains

It gives you energy that lasts a long time and is high in fiber, which helps good gut bacteria and keeps your mood stable.

9. Green tea

Green tea has L-theanine, which calms the mind without making you sleepy. This helps you relax, lowers stress, and improves your focus.

10. Fermented foods

They are full of probiotics, which are good for your gut health and have a direct effect on how clear your mind is and how well you deal with stress.

"Eating a balanced diet full of these foods is good for your gut and also makes you feel better, more focused, and happier. A gut that feels good often means a mind that feels good," Anshul Singh added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.