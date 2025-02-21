Eat your way to happiness: Nutritionist-approved foods to boost your mood, energy and libido

The food we eat does way more than just fill our stomachs, it impacts how we feel, how much energy we have, and even our love life. From boosting mood and keeping stress in check to fueling our bodies and balancing hormones, the right nutrients play a huge role in our overall well-being. What we put on our plates can make all the difference in how we function, both physically and emotionally. Transform your well-being: Top foods to enhance energy and happiness. (Unsplash)

Dr Archana Batra, Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator shared with HT Lifestyle top foods to incorporate into your diet if you're looking to feel happier, more energised, and maybe even spice things up a little. (Also read: Antibiotics killing your gut bacteria? Doctor shares best foods to eat for healing and balance )

Food and emotions

Certain foods such as nuts, bananas, dark chocolate etc.. helps in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which influence happiness and stress levels. The connection between food and emotions goes beyond just satisfying hunger, what we eat directly impacts brain chemistry, hormones, and overall mood. Food can even uplift our spirits, reduce stress, and combat anxiety and depression, while others can trigger mood swings and fatigue.

Here are some mood-boosting foods:

• Dark chocolate – Boosts serotonin and endorphins.

• Bananas – Rich in vitamin B6 and dopamine precursors.

• Fatty fish (Salmon, Sardines) – Packed with omega-3s for brain health.

• Nuts and Seeds – Provide magnesium and healthy fats for stress reduction.

Food and energy

Think of your body as a machine that needs the right fuel to run smoothly. To maintain energy levels, we need a steady intake of nutrients. Whole grains, such as brown rice and whole-wheat bread, provide complex carbohydrates for long-lasting energy, while proteins and healthy fats help sustain energy without crashes. Hydrating foods, such as watermelon and cucumbers, also prevent fatigue by keeping the body well-hydrated.

Here are a few energy-enhancing foods:

• Oats and whole grains – Slow-release carbs for sustained energy.

• Eggs – High-quality protein and B vitamins that support metabolism.

• Spinach and leafy greens – Rich in iron to prevent fatigue.

• Green tea – Natural caffeine and L-theanine to improve focus.

Libido-boosting foods:

• Oysters – High in zinc for testosterone and dopamine production.

• Watermelon – Contains citrulline, which improves blood flow.

• Avocados – Rich in healthy fats and vitamin E for hormone balance.

• Chili Peppers – Capsaicin increases blood circulation and endorphins.

By adopting a diet rich in mood-enhancing, energy-boosting, and libido-supporting foods, you're taking a proactive step toward a more vibrant and fulfilling life. Start today by incorporating these nourishing choices into your meals and experience their transformative effects on your well-being and relationships.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.