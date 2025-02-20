Menu Explore
Food for better mood: Nutritionist shares superfoods for better mental health

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 20, 2025 08:56 PM IST

From dark chocolate to turmeric to bananas, here are a few superfoods that can boost mood and enhance cognitive health.

The diet we consume has a direct link to the way we feel. The food on our plate plays a significant role in determining our moods. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health, said, “The food you eat plays a powerful role in shaping your mood, focus, and overall mental well-being. Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other essential compounds that control neurotransmitters, reduce inflammation, and maintain emotional equilibrium.” Also read | 5 food items to improve your mood, brain and mental health: Nutritionist recommends

“The food you eat plays a powerful role in shaping your mood, focus, and overall mental well-being," said nutritionist Tanya Khanna.(Pexels)
“The food you eat plays a powerful role in shaping your mood, focus, and overall mental well-being," said nutritionist Tanya Khanna.(Pexels)

Here are superfoods that can enhance cognitive health:

Walnuts and flaxseeds:

Walnuts.(Pexels)
Walnuts.(Pexels)

Omega-3 fatty acids are critical to brain function, and walnuts and flaxseeds are two of the richest vegetarian sources of omega-3. These brain-friendly fats enhance memory, concentration, and general cognitive function while alleviating depression and anxiety symptoms.

Turmeric:

Turmeric.(Pexels)
Turmeric.(Pexels)

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, contains potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that shield brain cells from damage. Research indicates that it can diminish symptoms of anxiety and depression by increasing serotonin and dopamine levels. Also read | Beat the winter blues: 7 essential foods that help boost mood, immunity and nourish your body

Dark chocolate:

Dark chocolate.(Pexels)
Dark chocolate.(Pexels)

Dark chocolate (with a minimum of 70% cocoa) contains flavonoids, magnesium, and tryptophan, which contribute to lowering stress and improving mood. It also increases blood flow to the brain, supporting cognitive function.

Berries:

Berries.(Pexels)
Berries.(Pexels)

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are full of antioxidants, which combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. These foods promote cognitive function.

Fermented foods:

Yoghurt.(Pexels)
Yoghurt.(Pexels)

Fermented foods such as yoghurt, idli, dhokla, kimchi, and sauerkraut are probiotic-rich, promoting gut health. As the gut has been referred to as the "second brain," a healthy gut microbiome can result in enhanced mood and decreased anxiety.

Leafy greens:

Leafy green vegetables.(Pexels)
Leafy green vegetables.(Pexels)

Leafy dark greens such as moringa, curry leaves, and spinach are packed with folate and iron for producing neurotransmitters. Folate deficiency has also been associated with mood disorders, making leafy greens crucial in ensuring mental well-being. Also read | Rainbow diet for mental health: 9 colourful foods to boost energy, feel happy

Pumpkin seeds:

Pumpkin seeds.(Pexels)
Pumpkin seeds.(Pexels)

Pumpkin seeds contain high levels of magnesium, zinc, and tryptophan, all of which contribute to lowering stress and anxiety. Magnesium is essential for brain function and mood.

Bananas:

Bananas.(Pexels)
Bananas.(Pexels)

Bananas are packed with vitamin B6, which helps create serotonin, the "happiness hormone." They also contain natural sugars and fiber, providing a long-lasting energy source while suppressing mood swings. Also read | Diet tips for elevating mood and addressing depression

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Follow Us On