Beat the winter blues: 7 essential foods that help boost mood, immunity and nourish your body

As the winter months set in and daylight hours shorten, many people experience lower energy levels, a drop in mood, and weakened immunity. Fortunately, incorporating nutrient-rich foods into your diet can help combat these seasonal challenges. By focusing on foods that boost your mood and enhance immunity, you can feel revitalised and ready to thrive throughout the winter season. Stay energised and healthy this winter with these foods that boost mood and immunity.

Eshanka Wahi, culinary nutritionist, holistic wellness coach and founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka, shares with HT Lifestyle healthy diet tips to nourish your body this winter.

1. Fatty fishes for omega-3

Fishes are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids.(Pixabay)

Omega-3 fatty acids, which is packed with fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, serve as essential for mood shifting and cognitive function. By supporting the normal functioning of neurotransmitters, omega-3 fatty acids have been confirmed to help mitigate the symptoms of depressive disorders and anxiety. Consuming these fish at least three to four times a week helps boost the immune system while encouraging confidence.

2. Rich leafy greens

Rich leafy greens like spinach and kale are nutrient-packed powerhouses.(Unsplash)

Folate, a B-vitamin which encourages the manufacturing of serotonin, the "feel-good" neurotransmitter, is prevalent in dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard. Increasing occurrences of depression have been correlated with folate shortages. Additionally, these greens are exceptionally high in antioxidants which strengthen the immune system and combat the effects of oxidative stress.

3. Fermented foods for gut health

From improved digestion to enhanced nutrient absorption, fermented foods offer a range of advantages.(Freepik )

Probiotic-rich foods that help maintain a healthy microbiome in the gut include kefir, yoghurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut. The gut may be referred to as the "second brain," thus maintaining it is essential to regulating your mood. It's already been shown that a healthy microbiota in the gut boosts defences, lowers nervousness or stress, and enhances psychological wellness.

4. Citrusy fruits for vitamin C

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are loaded with vitamin C.(Unsplash)

Vitamin C serves as a vital component for the immune system to work properly and can be found in excess in citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons. Furthermore, vitamin C contains antibacterial properties that can safeguard the human body from the hardships of winter. Constant indigestion assists in safeguarding the body from infectious agents and colds, making it strong throughout the colder months.

5. Add root vegetables to your diet

Root vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes are perfect for winter, offering warmth and nutrition.(Freepik)

Rich in carbohydrates that are complex and fibre, root vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets offer an uninterrupted source of energy that can be utilised all day long. By promoting blood sugar management, these veggies contribute to preventing energy dumps that can exacerbate stress and mood. Their anchoring, rustic attributes also correspond with the wintertime desire for comfort and nourishment.

6. Magnesium from nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds provide warmth, energy, and essential nutrients to thrive in winter.(Shutterstock)

Magnesium, which is plentiful in nuts and seeds, especially walnuts, almonds, and pumpkin seeds, helps minimise anxiety as well as stress. Magnesium also aids in greater relaxation and ease of movement, all of which are crucial to conquering the winter blues. Snacking on an assortment of nuts or seeds might automatically improve your mood.

7. Drink herbal teas to unwind

Herbal teas soothe, warm, and boost immunity during chilly winter days.(Pixabay)

Herbal teas with soothing characteristics, like peppermint, lemon balm, and chamomile, may minimise tension and promote calmness. The concerns that frequently follow the winter season can be decreased by frequently ingesting these teas, which may help promote sound sleep and soothe the body's nervous system.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.