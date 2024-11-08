4 decadent hot chocolate recipes to keep you warm this winter

Hot chocolate is like that friend to whom you vent out your day’s worries. No matter how bitter and chilly the winter gets, a cup of hot chocolate always kindles the soul. The warm, chocolatey goodness is everyone’s bias, and may even be the coveted drink on cheat days for the biggest fitness enthusiasts. A rich cup of hot chocolate is more than a drink- it’s a beautiful moment. So this winter season, make yourself a hot chocolate and let yourself feel the goodness of chocolatey winter. Here are some delicious recipes for you to try. Hot chocolate is not the same everywhere. lt has unique iterations in every culture. Try them all this winter season.(Shutterstock)

Homemade hot chocolate

(Recipe by Natasha Kravchuk)

Hot chocolate feels cosy in every sip.(Pinterest/@alphafoodie)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ cup (about 4 tablespoons) of chopped dark chocolate or chocolate chips

2 cups whole milk (or any milk of your choice)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Take a saucepan. Add granulated sugar and cocoa powder.

Then add milk and chocolate to it. For the chocolate, you can melt chocolate chips, chunks, or shavings for that dark and refined flavour.

Let it bowl over medium heat. Keep whisking.

Serve it in a cup and add

French hot chocolate

(Recipe by Erin Clarke)

French hot chocolate is called chocolat chaud.(Pinterest/@spicerecipes)

Ingredients

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

½ teaspoon espresso powder

225 grams or 1 cup of chopped bittersweet chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)

Whipped cream

Method

To a saucepan, add milk, cream, espresso powder, and powdered sugar. Whisk until you can see bubbles forming. But don’t let it boil.

Take the saucepan off the heat. Add the chopped chocolate. Stir until melted. If required, briefly return to low heat to fully melt the chocolate.

Serve warm, topped with whipped cream. Dip a croissant in it and enjoy the hot chocolate. French hot chocolate is thicker, richer, and less sweeter than the standard hot chocolate. The cream gives it a more velvety texture.

Mexican hot chocolate

(Recipe by Vuyelo Ndlovu)

Mexican hot chocolate has a spicy kick to the chocolate flavours. (Pinterest/@insanelygoodrecipes)

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk (500 ml)

2 cinnamon sticks (use Mexican cinnamon sticks for a floral, sweeter taste), plus extra for serving

2 tablespoons dark cocoa powder

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Method

In a saucepan, add milk and cinnamon sticks on medium heat. Don’t let it boil and keep whisking every 5 minutes. Wait until it becomes fragranceful.

Remove the cinnamon sticks, then add the cocoa powder, vanilla, chilli powder, and sugar. Take off the saucepan from the heat and whisk until smooth and frothy.

Serve with cinnamon. Mexican hot chocolate is spicy and gives hot chocolate a subtle, sweet-savoury twist.

Spanish hot chocolate

(Recipe by Lauren Aloise)

Spanish hot chocolate, also known as chocolate a la taza is a dip for churros.(Pinterest/@andreannaperez)

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

1 cup dark chocolate (170 grams)

⅔ teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons white sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Method

First, finely chop the chocolate into small pieces.

Then in a saucepan, add the milk and cornstarch. Keep whisking until the cornstarch dissolves.

It is optional to add sugar. This depends on you if you want the hot chocolate to be sweeter. Whisk until the sugar melts and dissolves.

Now turn on medium heat. Keep stirring until the time it starts to boil. Then take it off the heat.

Add the chopped chocolate and stir until melted. If the mixture cools too much, return it to the heat briefly.

For a spicy kick, add cayenne pepper and whisk to combine.

Pour into cups and serve immediately, ideally with churros. Spanish hot chocolate is typically served in small, thick cups, often enjoyed with churros for dipping. Spanish hot chocolate is thicker due to the cornstarch and spicier.

