Malaika Arora serves 'a little slice of Greek summer' in breezy beach fits you'll want to recreate this vacation season
Malaika Arora's Greek getaway is as stylish as it gets. Her breezy beach looks and elegant resort wear are giving us serious vacation wardrobe goals.
Malaika Arora is making the most of her Greek getaway, and her vacation wardrobe is every bit as dreamy as the destination. Sharing glimpses from her holiday on Instagram, the actor captioned the post, "A little slice of Greek summer with a dash of my style", treating fans to a series of sun-soaked photos featuring breezy, elegant resort wear. (Also read: Alia Bhatt serves wedding guest fashion goals in 3 elegant ethnic looks at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding: See pics )
Malaika Arora's dreamy resort wear on her Greek getaway
One of the standout looks from the carousel features Malaika in a deep wine halter-neck maxi dress. The flowy silhouette, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit add a touch of drama, while the rich hue beautifully complements the golden-hour backdrop. Keeping her accessories understated with rings and natural makeup, Malaika let the scenic views and elegant dress take centre stage. Her sleek ponytail and sun-kissed glow completed the sophisticated vacation look.
In another outfit, Malaika embraced relaxed beach dressing in an oversized royal blue cover-up worn over a swimsuit. Featuring dramatic sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, the breezy ensemble was equal parts comfortable and stylish. She paired it with black flip-flops, a statement pendant necklace and oversized sunglasses, creating an easy-going look perfect for strolling through picturesque Greek streets or heading to a beachside café.
How she styled her beach looks
The carousel also offers glimpses of breathtaking sunsets, rustic stone architecture and serene coastal views, adding to the dreamy holiday aesthetic. Throughout the trip, Malaika kept her styling minimal with dewy makeup, neatly tied-back hair and simple accessories, proving that effortless fashion often makes the biggest statement.
Whether you're planning a beach holiday or simply looking for resort wear inspiration, Malaika's Greece diaries are a masterclass in elevated vacation style. Flowing silhouettes, bold solid colours and fuss-free styling make her latest looks perfect inspiration for a chic summer getaway.
About Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is an Indian actor, dancer, model and television personality who predominantly works in Hindi cinema. She has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s and is widely recognised for her dance performances, television appearances and fitness-focused lifestyle. On the work front, she was last seen in the special song "Poison Baby" from Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released in October 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.