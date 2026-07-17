Asthma worsening at night? Pulmonologist Dr Nalini Nagalla asks you to check your home for these 5 hidden triggers

Asthma flare-ups can be worrying and, if not managed promptly, may quickly turn into a health emergency!



ALOS READ: Wheezing no more! 4 simple physio tricks every parent should know for kids with asthma Asthma is a chronic condition and needs to be managed well. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

You may also notice that your symptoms worsen in certain corners of your home. While most attention is given to outdoor triggers such as air pollution, traffic, dust and changing weather, could certain triggers be lurking indoors too? This may make people with asthma even more vulnerable, as at home one may not be following as many precautions as they are outside.

Let's take a closer look at the indoor factors that may worsen asthma. Dr Nalini Nagalla, HOD and senior consultant in pulmonology and sleep disorders at Arete Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle the common triggers that may be hiding inside your home.

She mentioned the times when asthma flares up inside homes: "Patients are often surprised to realise that their coughing, wheezing, or breathlessness becomes worse mainly at night, early morning, or after spending long hours indoors.”

“Some patients notice that symptoms improve when they spend time outdoors but worsen again after returning home. That pattern itself can be an important clue.”

Here are some of the common triggers:

1. Dust mites in bedroom A bedroom should provide peace of mind while you sleep, but if it makes you more vulnerable to asthma flare-ups, it can be a cause for concern. The pulmonologist warned that bedrooms are among the most common problem areas, as pillows, mattresses, curtains, rugs, stuffed toys, and old upholstery accumulate fine dust over time. These spaces may also harbour dust mites, microscopic organisms invisible to the naked eye that can trigger allergies and worsen asthma symptoms.

What happens when you sleep in a bedroom full of dust mites? The pulmonologist described, "A person may sleep for seven or eight hours surrounded by these allergens every night without realising it. Morning sneezing, blocked nose, nighttime cough, or chest tightness on waking often points toward indoor exposure.”