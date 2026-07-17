Inside Sun Siyam Iru Fushi where quiet luxury meets charming overwater villas, Maldivian hospitality, gourmet dining

When you think of the Maldives, you picture romance on the beach, honeymoon couples sipping cocktails by the beach, pristine white beaches, adventure sports, and thriving marine life. Iru Fushi, a luxurious property of Sun Siyam Resorts, takes all the elements of perfect Maldivian island life and elevates them to a higher level of luxury. An aerial view of the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi resort. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi) Also Read | Step inside Abhay Deol's unique glass house in Goa with no windows, where the forest becomes the interior When you travel from Delhi to Male, the bustling capital of the island nation, to reach Sun Siyam Iru Fushi located in Noonu Atoll, you not only get access to the Sun Siyam premium seaplane lounge, but you also get to take a thrilling 45-minute daytime seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, followed by a thrilling speedboat ride to reach the island resort surrounded by white sands and lush tropical greenery.

Iru Fushi is situated in the Noonu Atoll and spans 52 acres. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

Marhaba Maldives Sprawling across a 52-acre, lush, and private island, Iru Fushi offers the Maldivian magic in its most elevated expression. The curated calm and experiences tailored to your taste show what quiet luxury can look like, unlike what you know it to be. Arriving at the resort, I received one of the warmest welcomes, with traditional bodu beru drumming, a regal umbrella, and a Maldivian welcome. It was followed by a refreshing pineapple drink, which I enjoyed against the backdrop of uninterrupted white-sand beaches and the crystal-blue Maldivian sea stretching out before me.

A traditional Maldivian welcome at Iru Fushi. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

The check-in, along with my two-day stay on the atoll, was made much smoother thanks to a multilingual butler who guided me throughout the entire experience. I was instantly enveloped by the radiant smiles of the team, who welcomed me as if I were home. A curated island sanctuary For the two days, I checked into a gorgeous overwater villa framed by one of the Maldives’ most pristine lagoons, offering quiet seclusion and endless ocean views. The spacious villa featured a stunning bedroom that opened straight onto a deck with my own private pool, a hammock to enjoy the pristine views, and stairs that led right into the clear ocean. The bath, with a lavish jacuzzi/tub, sat right by the window, allowing one to enjoy the views while relaxing in warm water to release the day's tiredness.

An aerial view of the overwater villa at Iru Fushi. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

While my beach villa was all about adventure with a side of luxury, the resort offers over 221 villa options in rustic-luxury design, including beach villas, uber-private overwater residences for families and couples, and horizon and sunset villas for guests to enjoy sunrise and sunsets right from their rooms. A hidden island sanctuary The first evening itself began on a high note with a chance sighting of a sea turtle right outside my villa, followed by an introduction to Maldivian traditions during high tea.

Chasing an ice cream truck on the island brings nostalgia. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

Chasing an ice cream van and enjoying home pandan ice cream to beat the tropical heat, while relaxing on a hammock surrounded by dense island foliage, transported me into a dreamy island life I didn't want to leave behind. As the daylight softened, a seafood buffet by the beach and a cultural performance by resort employees became the perfect end of my first day.

A peaceful sanctuary within a sanctuary. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

One of my favourite experiences on the island was at the award-winning Spa by Thalgo – a tranquil sanctuary where lush greenery blends modern wellness with ancient traditions. At the spa, the masseuses perform 165+ marine-inspired rituals, Ayurvedic therapies, and Maldivian healing practices — each designed to restore the body, mind, and spirit. I chose the 60-minute traditional Maldivian spa treatment, featuring fresh coconut oil and a warm sand poultice. 24-hour indulgence At Iru Fushi, you will never feel bored, as the resort not only offers guests the opportunity to pause, breathe, and truly be one with the island but also provides curated, well-thought-out experiences. One of those was the dolphin cruise, though the ocean delivered a spectacular sunset, but no dolphins that evening.

Enjoying dinner with the endless views of the ocean. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)