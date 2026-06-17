3 luxury resorts, 8 days: Discovering the essence of Maldives spirit, from manta rays to overwater villas

When we think of the Maldives, it often exists in our minds as a postcard fantasy: impossibly stunning blue waters in a shade that should be named Maldivian blue, overwater villas, bustling reefs, and sunsets that seem almost too perfect to be real. But spending eight days hopping between three islands operated by Sun Siyam Resorts revealed a destination that is far more layered than its glossy image suggests. Exploring the Maldives through Sun Siyam resort: From adventure to serenity, and cultural richness. (Sun Siyam Resort) Also Read | Step inside 4,500 sq ft tranquil holiday home in Assagao that captures Goan spirit with modern decor The South Asian archipelagic nation is just a four-hour flight away from India. For anyone travelling from Delhi, the journey begins after landing at Velana International Airport in Malé, as you quickly transition into the quintessential Maldivian experience: a seaplane transfer. Once you arrive, you see a Maldives beyond the villas and infinity pools with glimpses of Maldivian culture, conservation efforts, local traditions, and the rhythms of island life that often go unnoticed by visitors. Living above the ocean at Iru Fushi

The water villas at Iru Fushi are the epitome of luxury. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

Located in Noonu Atoll, the first stop in my journey was Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. We reached via a 45-minute scenic seaplane journey over coral atolls in an endless turquoise sea. For the next two days, an overwater villa became my home. The villa was every bit as indulgent as one imagines a Maldivian stay to be, with a spacious bedroom opening onto a private deck, a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a see-through hammock suspended above the water, and a glass window on the floor to witness the sea life darting beneath the villa, making the ocean feel like a constant companion. The first evening began on a high note with a chance sighting of a sea turtle right outside my villa, followed by an introduction to Maldivian traditions during high tea. As the daylight softened, a seafood buffet by the beach and a cultural performance by resort employees became the perfect end of my first day.

Beyond luxury, there's relaxation and delectable cuisine at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi )

There’s a profound joy in waking up to the sound of the waves and witnessing the endless horizon and crystal blue waters from your bed, and at Iru Fushi, that became a reality. For a change of pace, I visited the in-house spa – Spa by Thalgo, which felt like a magical portal, a sanctuary within the island. The 60-minute traditional Maldivian spa treatment, featuring fresh coconut oil and a warm sand poultice, was a memorable experience. As sunset approached, we boarded a cruise in search of dolphins. The ocean delivered a spectacular sunset, but no dolphins that evening. Yet the disappointment was alleviated by the resort’s unmatched Italian restaurant, The Trio. Siyam world: not another honeymoon destination The next stop in my journey was Siyam World, a resort with a noticeably different personality. Where Iru Fushi felt serene and intimate, Siyam World exuded a livelier energy that Indian travellers will truly appreciate.

A luxurious villa by the beach. (Krishna Priya Pallavi)

Here, my home for three days was a beach villa that opened directly onto the shoreline, making the ocean an extension of the room itself. Like many Maldivian accommodations, luxury extended beyond indoor spaces, with a private pool and a lavish outdoor bathing area. The following morning shifted the focus to leisure, relaxation, conservation, and adventure. After a mindful yoga session by the beach, I participated in coral reef planting – a reminder that beneath the Maldives' beauty lies a fragile ecosystem requiring active preservation.

Later, a snorkelling excursion in unusually choppy waters provided a more dramatic encounter with the marine life. The highlight that evening, however, was a gorgeous sunset and an introduction to Maldivian flavours, which were as flavourful as Indian cuisine. One of the more unexpected experiences came the next day. Horse riding isn’t what you would normally associate with the Maldives, yet Siyam World offers exactly that. The morning included a ride by the beach, followed by a Maldivian cooking class with a hands-on introduction to local cuisine, and a go-karting race. Storm clouds and manta rays at Olhuveli The final stop on the journey was Sun Siyam Olhuveli, home to the Maldives' longest pool. After a quick seaplane journey, during which islands appeared and disappeared beneath the aircraft like brushstrokes on a vast blue canvas, I was escorted to a gorgeous beach villa that echoed the generous design philosophy throughout the trip. A private pool, outdoor bath, spacious living areas, a lounging deck and a dedicated vanity space.

Amid manta rays, hydrotherapy, and luxurious villas, Sun Siyam Olhuveli offers relaxation with luxury. (Sun Siyam Olhuveli)