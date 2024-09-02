Tired of your same old coffee? Try these trending recipes for a delicious upgrade

Hey coffee enthusiasts! Ready to shake up your daily brew? Instagram is buzzing with those drool-worthy whipped coffees, perfectly paired with a good book and a stunning view. If you’re tired of the same old coffee routine, it’s time to get adventurous! People are ditching the traditional and diving into fun new flavours—think caramel swirls, creamy froth, and more. So, why not join the trend and try out these must-try coffee recipes at home? Your taste buds will thank you! (Also read: Craving a healthier dessert? Try these 5 millet-based recipes that offer a nutritious twist on classic treats ) Shake up your coffee routine with these must-try viral recipes.

Cinnamon Iced Latte

Ingredients:

120 ml (4 oz) of milk of your choice

15 ml (0.5 oz) of cinnamon syrup

1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

1 double shot of freshly brewed espresso

Instructions:

1. Pour the milk into your glass.

2. Add the cinnamon syrup and cinnamon powder to the milk.

3. Froth the mixture for 1-2 minutes until it’s creamy and well combined.

4. Brew a fresh double shot of espresso.

5. Pour the hot espresso over the frothed milk.

6. Finish by sprinkling a bit more cinnamon powder on top for an extra touch of spice.

Whipped Honey Coffee

Ingredients:

150 grams honey

20 grams instant coffee

20 ml hot water

Instructions:

1. Start by whipping the honey until it lightens in color and becomes airy in texture.

2. Slowly mix in the instant coffee and hot water with the whipped honey. Continue whipping for about 4-5 minutes until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

3. Spoon the creamy coffee mixture over a glass of milk and ice cubes for a refreshing treat.

Chocolate Bretzel Frappe

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

120 ml (4 oz) of milk of your choice

Chocolate-covered salty pretzels

1 double shot of espresso

Instructions:

1. Combine ice cubes, milk, chocolate-covered pretzels, and a double shot of espresso in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Decorate the inside of your glass with chocolate rings for a touch of flair.

3. Pour the blended pretzel frappuccino into the prepared glass.

4. Add a generous dollop of whipped cream and drizzle with chocolate sauce.

Salted Brown Sugar Cream Latte

Ingredients:

1 tbsp brown sugar

A pinch of salt

40 ml whipping cream

150 ml milk

Espresso (to taste)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. In a container, mix the brown sugar and a pinch of salt with the milk. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

2. Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks.

3. In a glass, add ice cubes. Pour the milk mixture over the ice.

4. Brew your espresso and pour it over the milk mixture.

5. Spoon the whipped cream on top of the espresso and milk mixture.

Banana Peanut Butter Ice Latte

Ingredients:

1/2 banana

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup oat milk

Ice cubes

1 double shot of espresso

1 banana slice (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the banana, peanut butter, and oat milk. Blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Add ice cubes to a glass.

3. Pour a double shot of espresso over the ice. Then, layer the banana peanut butter oat milk mixture on top.

4. Stir gently to combine the layers.

5. Garnish with a brûléed banana slice for a touch of elegance.