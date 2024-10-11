Tired all the time? Here’s how your mom’s mitochondria could be impacting your energy levels

Do you find yourself bursting with energy or often feeling exhausted? Your mom could be the reason. Even though we inherit half of our genes from each parent, a new study reveals that the mitochondria—the energy producers in our cells—only come with DNA from our mothers. So, where do your dad's mitochondrial genes go? According to researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, they're destroyed as soon as the sperm fertilizes the egg. New research links mitochondrial DNA clearance to energy levels and health outcomes(Pixaybay)

Why does this happen, and what if the process goes wrong? A study published in Science Advances is exploring these questions, which could deepen our understanding of certain rare but serious diseases. But first, let's explain what mitochondria are. Think of them as little batteries inside nearly all your cells. Their main job is to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate), a chemical that acts as the energy currency for almost everything your cells need to do. (Also read: Researchers identify new potential treatment for irregular heart rhythm )

The unique role of mitochondrial DNA

What sets mitochondria apart is that they have their own DNA, distinct from the DNA in the cell's nucleus. In humans and most animals, this mitochondrial DNA is inherited only from the mother. "It could be humiliating for a guy to hear, but it's true. Our stuff is so undesirable that evolution has designed multiple mechanisms to make sure it is cleared during reproduction," says Dr Ding Xue, a professor at UC Boulder and the study's senior author, in a media release.

Diagram of Mitochondria

What happens if the process called "paternal mitochondria elimination" (PME) doesn't work the way it should? That's the question Xue and his team set out to explore. To find answers, they experimented with a small worm known as C. elegans. Despite its small size, this worm shares many similarities with humans, including a nervous system, muscles, and gut, making it a great choice for studying this kind of process.

The researchers couldn't fully prevent PME from occurring, which highlights its essential role, but they did manage to postpone it by roughly 10 hours. The surprising findings indicated that the embryos had much lower ATP levels, resulting in insufficient energy for growth. A significant number of the worms didn't survive at all, and the ones that did face challenges such as impaired cognitive function, unusual behaviour, and difficulties with reproduction. Essentially, the presence of the father's mitochondrial DNA led to serious issues.

Potential implications for human health

Here's where it gets fascinating. The researchers discovered that giving the worms a specific type of vitamin K2 called MK-4 appeared to resolve many of the problems. It restored ATP levels to normal in the embryos and enhanced memory, activity, and reproductive capabilities in the adult worms. This discovery could lead to promising treatments for humans. Dr Xue suggests that in the future, families with a history of mitochondrial disorders might consider taking vitamin K2 as a preventive measure during pregnancy.

You might be asking yourself—does this actually happen in humans? While it's not common, there have been a few documented cases where scientists think they've found traces of paternal mitochondrial DNA in adults. For instance, one case involved a 28-year-old man who struggled with breathing, had weak muscles, and found it hard to exercise. Another study examined 17 individuals from three different families who experienced fatigue, muscle pain, speech delays, and neurological issues. Although more research is needed, Dr Xue suspects that even a slight delay in clearing out Dad's mitochondrial DNA could contribute to some tricky-to-diagnose diseases.

"If you have a problem with ATP, it can impact every stage of the human life cycle," the study's author explains. This research goes beyond just shedding light on an interesting biological process; it could significantly impact how we diagnose and treat mitochondrial disorders. These conditions, which affect roughly one in every 5,000 people, occur when mitochondria fail to function properly, leading to difficulties in producing enough energy for the body. "There are a lot of diseases that are poorly understood. No one really knows what is going on. This research offers clues," Dr Xue says.

Although we're not close to having concrete treatments stemming from this study, it paves the way for new research opportunities. This could lead to improved methods for diagnosing mitochondrial disorders or even innovative treatment strategies. So, the next time you consider inheritance, keep in mind that while you're a combination of both your parents in many aspects, the tiny powerhouses in your cells come solely from your mom. This unique inheritance pattern could have a bigger impact on your health than we ever thought.

