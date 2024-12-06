Can five servings of dark chocolate reduce your risk of getting type 2 diabetes? A new study says so

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Gorging on your favourite dark chocolate might just do more than satisfy your sweet cravings. A recent study led by Qi Sun, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, states that having dark chocolate can actually protect us from developing type 2 diabetes. Also read | Dark chocolate for heart to blueberries for brain: Benefits of antioxidant rich foods The study found a link between consumption of dark chocolate and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. (Pexels)

Type 2 diabetes is an extremely common metabolic disorder. However, the antidote to it was hiding in our refrigerators all this while. The study found a link between consumption of dark chocolate and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 1,92,000 healthcare professionals over a period of 25 years. It was observed that participants who consumed five servings of dark chocolate per week demonstrated a 21% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

However, before we start rushing to the candy aisle, we should remember that milk chocolate did not show such a promising impact on our health.

Diabetes and dark chocolate:

Global diabetes rates are skyrocketing every year. It is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. The study, published in The BMJ, comes as a perfect wake-up call to help us understand how we can prevent ourselves from this chronic illness.

In a media release, the researchers wrote, “Increased consumption of dark, but not milk, chocolate was associated with lower risk of Type 2 diabetes.” the researchers also observed that additional weekly serving of dark chocolate was associated with 3% reduction in risk of diabetes.

Dark chocolate can prevent type 2 diabetes.(Pexels)

The researchers noted that flavanols, a natural compound found in cocoa, might be the antidote to type 2 diabetes. Flavanols can counter the negative impact of saturated fat and sugar. This natural compound has previously been associated with better heart health as well.

However, the researchers warned chocolate lovers to not go all-out in consuming as much dark chocolate they want. A standard serving as one chocolate bar or approximately one ounce is advised.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.