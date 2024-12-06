Menu Explore
Can five servings of dark chocolate reduce your risk of getting type 2 diabetes? A new study says so

ByTapatrisha Das
Dec 06, 2024 01:35 PM IST

The perfect antidote to type 2 diabetes was hiding in our refrigerators all this time. Here's what a new Harvard study says.

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Gorging on your favourite dark chocolate might just do more than satisfy your sweet cravings. A recent study led by Qi Sun, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, states that having dark chocolate can actually protect us from developing type 2 diabetes. Also read | Dark chocolate for heart to blueberries for brain: Benefits of antioxidant rich foods

The study found a link between consumption of dark chocolate and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. (Pexels)
The study found a link between consumption of dark chocolate and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. (Pexels)

Type 2 diabetes is an extremely common metabolic disorder. However, the antidote to it was hiding in our refrigerators all this while. The study found a link between consumption of dark chocolate and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 1,92,000 healthcare professionals over a period of 25 years. It was observed that participants who consumed five servings of dark chocolate per week demonstrated a 21% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

However, before we start rushing to the candy aisle, we should remember that milk chocolate did not show such a promising impact on our health. Also read | Happy Chocolate Day 2024: 10 wonderful benefits of relishing dark chocolate

Diabetes and dark chocolate:

Global diabetes rates are skyrocketing every year. It is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. The study, published in The BMJ, comes as a perfect wake-up call to help us understand how we can prevent ourselves from this chronic illness.

In a media release, the researchers wrote, “Increased consumption of dark, but not milk, chocolate was associated with lower risk of Type 2 diabetes.” the researchers also observed that additional weekly serving of dark chocolate was associated with 3% reduction in risk of diabetes.

Dark chocolate can prevent type 2 diabetes.(Pexels)
Dark chocolate can prevent type 2 diabetes.(Pexels)

The researchers noted that flavanols, a natural compound found in cocoa, might be the antidote to type 2 diabetes. Flavanols can counter the negative impact of saturated fat and sugar. This natural compound has previously been associated with better heart health as well. Also read | Dark Chocolate Day: Nutritionist on benefits and side effects of dark chocolate

However, the researchers warned chocolate lovers to not go all-out in consuming as much dark chocolate they want. A standard serving as one chocolate bar or approximately one ounce is advised.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

