Happy Chocolate Day 2024: 10 wonderful benefits of relishing dark chocolate

Chocolate Day 2024: Chocolate Day is the perfect occasion to savour your favourite bar of chocolate with your favourite person. Chocolates are universally loved by children and adults alike and no wonder is one of the most popular sweet treats. The irresistible and addictive quality chocolate could also be partly attributed to phenylethylamine (PEA), a chemical that impacts brain's chemistry and triggers release of endorphin, the feel-good hormones. While excessive consumption of any kind of chocolate isn't ideal, dark chocolates are better than milk chocolates when it comes to health benefits. Being rich in antioxidants, flavanols and certain minerals, dark chocolate can also lower stress levels and can be helpful in boosting brain function. Dark chocolate, when consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet, has been associated with several potential health benefits due to its rich cocoa content.

Abhilasha V Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD- Cloudnine Group of hospitals, Bengaluru shares some of the potential health benefits of dark chocolate on the occasion of Chocolate Day (February 9), which falls on the third day of Valentine's Week.

BENEFITS OF DARK CHOCOLATE

1. Antioxidant properties: Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids and polyphenols. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases and aging.

2. Heart health: Dark chocolate can help improve blood flow. Flavanols in dark chocolate may stimulate the production of nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels, leading to improved blood flow and reduced blood pressure. It can also help lower risk of heart disease. Some studies suggest that regular consumption of dark chocolate may be associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.

3. Mood enhancement: Dark chocolate contains compounds that can trigger the release of endorphins in the brain, which are natural mood lifters. It may also stimulate the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of well-being.

4. Brain function: Flavanols in dark chocolate have been linked to improved cognitive function and may have protective effects on the brain. Some studies suggest that regular consumption of cocoa may enhance memory and learning abilities.

5. Blood sugar regulation: Dark chocolate has a lower glycaemic index compared to milk chocolate, meaning it has a slower impact on blood sugar levels.

6. Mineral content: Magnesium and copper play an important role in various bodily functions, including muscle and nerve function.

7. Skin health: The antioxidants in dark chocolate may help protect the skin from UV damage. Improved blood flow can contribute to a healthy complexion.

8. Cough relief: Dark chocolate contains theobromine, which may have cough-suppressant properties.

9. Stress reduction: Some studies suggest that dark chocolate may help regulate stress hormones, potentially reducing the impact of stress.

10. Dark chocolate and pregnancy: Consuming dark chocolate in moderation during pregnancy is generally considered safe and may even have some potential benefits due to its nutritional content. However, it's crucial to be mindful of certain considerations during pregnancy.

Why overconsuming dark chocolates can be troublesome

While dark chocolate has several potential health benefits, it's important to be aware of certain disadvantages, especially when consumed in excess.

"Dark chocolate is calorie-dense and consuming it in large quantities can contribute to an excess of calories, potentially leading to weight gain. Some commercially available dark chocolates may contain added sugars to enhance flavour. Excessive sugar intake can contribute to various health issues, including weight gain, diabetes, and dental problems. Dark chocolate contains caffeine, albeit in smaller amounts compared to coffee. Excessive caffeine intake can lead to insomnia, increased heart rate, and other side effects. Pregnant individuals and those sensitive to caffeine should monitor their intake. The sugar content in chocolate can contribute to the development of cavities if oral hygiene is not maintained. It's important to brush and floss regularly, especially after consuming sweets," says Abhilasha V.