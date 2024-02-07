Chocolate Day 2024: 5 delicious and creative recipes to rustle up for your partner

Chocolate Day 2024: Valentine's Week has kicked off with a celebration of love, friendship and affection. From Rose Day to Valentine's Day, each day of the week has a special meaning. On the third day of the week, we celebrate Chocolate Day, which falls on February 9 every year. On this day, chocolates are given and received as a token of love, affection and gratitude to friends, family and loved ones. Chocolate is something that is loved by all ages and genders and can be savoured in so many different ways. Whether you like the crunch of chocolate fudge or the bitter taste of dark chocolate, there is something for everyone in the delicious world of chocolate. Indulge in the sweetness of love this Chocolate Day 2024 with a delicious array of decadent treats crafted to delight your partner's taste buds. (Pinterest)

Chocolate Day is a great excuse to cheat on your diet and indulge in some delicious and decadent chocolicious treats. If you're not sure what to make, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here is our special guide to delicious and easy-to-make chocolate recipes that are sure to win the heart of your loved one. So put on your chef's hat and let's get cooking. (Also read: Chocolate Day 2024: Date, history and significance )

5 Delicious Recipes to Spoil Your Loved One this Chocolate Day

1. Chocolate Delice

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate Delice(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

100 grams dark chocolate

5-7 digestive biscuits

5-7 almonds

4-6 walnuts

1 tablespoon butter + 1 teaspoon

1/3 cup fresh cream

½ teaspoon gelatin

½ cup whipped cream

Method:

1. Preheat oven at 180ºC. Line the base of spring bottom mould with an aluminum foil.

2. Grind biscuits to make a fine powder.

3. Roughly chop almonds and walnuts.

4. Take 1 tablespoon butter in a microwave-proof bowl and heat in microwavethe till melted. Add biscuit powder and chopped almonds and walnuts and mix well.

5. Take a lined spring bottom mould, put biscuit-butter mixture and level it out. Put the mould in preheated oven and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and refrigerate for 5-10 minutes.

6. To prepare chocolate filling, roughly chop chocolate and transfer in a bowl.

7. Heat cream in a non-stick pan and bring to boil.

8. Take some water in a microwave proof bowl. Add gelatin and set aside to bloom.

9. Add hot cream to chocolate bowl and whisk well till chocolate melts. Set aside to cool.

10. Heat gelatin mixture in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat and cool.

11. Reserve some chocolate mixture for glaze in a bowl.

12. Add 1/3 of whipped cream to chocolate mixture and fold well. Add remaining whipped cream and fold gently.

13. Add 1 teaspoon gelatin to reserved chocolate.

14. Add 1 tablespoon chocolate-cream mixture to remaining gelatin, mix and add to remaining chocolate-cream mixture and fold well.

15. Fill in some chocolate-cream-gelatin mixture in the mould and tap. Refrigerate till semi-set.

16. Add remaining butter to chocolate-gelatin mixture, mix and heat in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat, mix and pour it over semi-set quiche and spread evenly.

17. Refrigerate for 7-8 hours or till fully set. Serve

2. Chocolate Balls

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Chocolate Balls(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ tbsp cocoa powder

1¼ cup crushed marie biscuits

1½ tbsp desiccated coconut

¼ cup condensed milk

¼ cup milk

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well.

2. Divide the mixture into 23 equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.

3. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.

4. Use as required.

3. Chocolate Walnut Brownie

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Chocolate walnut brownie(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate chunks – 170gms/ 1¼cup

Butter – 113gms/ ½cup

Breakfast sugar – 320gms/ 1½cups

Curd – 245gms/ 1cup

Cocoa powder – 22gms/ 3tbsp

Flour – 125gms/ 1cup

Baking powder – 1tsp

Walnuts – handful

Vanilla extract – 2tsp

Butter paper

Cake tin

Method:

1. On a double boiler mix together chocolate and butter and melt them. Take them off heat once melted and add sugar to it.

2. Add one egg at a time to the chocolate mixture and keep mixing. If making eggless brownies skip adding eggs and instead whisk curd and add it to the mixture.

3. Add cocoa powder, flour, walnuts, vanilla and baking powder & and mix it well.

4. Line a cake tin and add the mixture to it. Tap the tin to remove any air pockets. Preheat an oven at 180 c and cook the brownie for 30mins approx.

5. Alternatively you can cook this in a kadai with salt for 35-40mins approx.

4. Choco Lava Cake

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Choco Lava Cake(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 bowl chocolate

1 bowl butter

3nos eggs

1tbsp sugar

1tbsp refined flour

Method:

1. Boil water in a pot. Then put 1 bowl of chocolate and 1 bowl of butter in glass bowl which is kept on the pot with boiling water and melt it with butter.

2. Whisk 3 nos. eggs in this, add 1 tbsp. Sugar and whisk again. Now add 1tbsp refined white flour and whisk it again.

3. Coat the small oven-proof bowls with butter and then dust it off with dry refined flour to line it with dry refined flour.

4. Pour this mixture into these small bowls. Just fill the cups till 3/4th of the bowl as it rises.

5. Now keep these in a pre-heated oven in 180 degrees for 10 minutes. After baking for 10 minutes burst it and serve fresh.

5. Dark Chocolate Mud Pie

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Dark Chocolate Mud Pie(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped dark chocolate

6-7 dark chocolate cream biscuits

½ cup butter + for greasing

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

½ cup golden syrup

½ cup castor sugar

3 eggs

Method:

1. Preheat oven at 180ºC.

2. Crush biscuits into a coarse mixture.

3. Take a baking mould, layer it with prepared biscuit mixture and level it out. Place the baking mould on a baking tray and bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

4. Melt butter and chocolate alongwith vanilla essence and golden syrup in a double-boiler and mix till well incorporated.

5. Take the melted chocolate-butter mixture bowl off the boiler, add castor sugar and eggs and whisk well.

6. Pour the melted chocolate mixture over the baked biscuits. Place the mould on baking tray and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, cool and demould.

7. Drizzle melted chocolate on top and spread. Top with whipped cream and serve.