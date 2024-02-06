Chocolate Day 2024: Chocolate is one of the most loved detectable savoury all across the workld. With different varieties and experimentations, chocolate finds its way into almost all dessert dishes. Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentine's Week. The most special time of the year - Valentine's Week – is celebrated in the second week of the month of February every year. Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day on February 7and ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. Chocolate Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Chocolate Day is observed as the third day of the special week of love. As we gear up to celebrate Chocolate Day with our beloved, here are a few facts to know about the special day.

All that we need to know about Chocolate Day:

Date:

Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on February 9. This year, the special day to celebrate love falls on a Friday.

History:

Chocolate started off as a bitter beverage, and soon made its way into people's hearts as a delectable savoury. On Chocolate Day, people gift their beloved with chocolates of their choice, and chocolate-infused desserts. Chocolate is believed to have a huge impact on a person's mood and makes them happy and elated. Cocoa beans, the primary ingredient used in making chocolates, are known for their health benefits as well.

Significance:

Love for chocolate knows no bar of age or gender. It is a savoury that is loved and enjoyed by people of all generations. The best way to celebrate Chocolate Day is by sharing a bar of chocolate with our loved ones. Gifting chocolates to people and ensuring that their day is made is a top-tier effort to prove our affection and love for them. This is sure to make someone's day brighter and better.