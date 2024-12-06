Immunity boosting nutrition for kids during weather change: 4 must-have nutrients to include in their daily diet

Are sniffles and coughs becoming a common sight in your home? Then, a sudden shift in weather is to be blamed. Frequent changes in the weather can make children more susceptible to a range of illnesses and viral infections. Add these 4 immunity boosting nutrients to your children's diet.(Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Inshara Mahedvi, Consultant- Dietician at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Lullanagar, shared, “With the increasing seasonal change, children are more vulnerable to various health complications. This increases their likelihood of frequently falling ill. This sudden transition can lead to fluctuation in humidity and temperature while increasing the risk of exposure to several allergens. This makes it easier for the viruses and the illnesses to spread faster than usual. During these times, kids may often find themselves struggling with seasonal illnesses like coughing, fever, flu and infection.”

She revealed, “This can cause discomfort while making them frustrated, cranky and moody. Therefore, to protect kids from these seasonal changes it becomes crucial to focus on meeting their daily nutritional goals. This can help strengthen their immune system which can act as a shield to fight against these health complications. Parents should try incorporating foods that specifically contain immune-boosting nutrients into their daily diet. This can help them prepare their children for the sudden weather change while keeping them healthy and fit.”

Kids, with their underdeveloped immune systems, not only face an elevated risk of contracting the flu but also grapple with severe complications. (Freepik)

Immune-boosting nutrients for children

1. Omega-3 fatty acids: They contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help in reducing the severity of illnesses and infections. Omega-3 fatty acids play a crucial in improving brain health and supporting cognitive functions in your little ones. Parents should consider including food options like chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, beans, spinach, and basil.

2. Vitamin C: This nutrient is crucial in children for their overall growth and development. Vitamin C can also help repair tissues and protect the cells from getting permanently damaged. This can also help improve their skin health as it increases the production of collagen. Over time eating foods that are good sources of vitamin C can boost the production of white blood cells (WBC) which can help combat various infections. Vitamin C can be found in foods like oranges, lemons, strawberries, kiwis, broccoli, and bell peppers.

3. Zinc: Try feeding your kids a variety of nuts like almonds and cashews as they are jam-packed with zinc. Foods like legumes, lentils, and whole grains are also good choices to improve your zinc intake. This particular nutrient is vital for the development and functioning of the immune cells in children. Immune cells like neutrophils and natural killer cells can help in managing and fighting a range of bacteria and viruses. It also promotes wound healing in them.

Top food components for growing kids: Nutrients that must be in a child's plate (Alex Green)

4. Antioxidants: Eating antioxidant-rich foods can help protect your body from excessive oxidative stress. This can negatively affect your kid’s immune system. They can help reduce swelling, and inflammation while supporting their overall physical health. This makes it easier for the body to fight various seasonal health complications. Antioxidants can be found in foods like spinach, sweet potatoes, carrots, potatoes, kiwi, blueberries and raspberries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.