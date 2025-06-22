Food for better mood: Dietician shares nutrition tips to de-stress and boost energy levels

While food is essential for nourishing the body and delivering vital nutrients, it also plays a powerful role in regulating our mood and energy levels. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sohom Singha Roy, lead dietician at Redcliffe Labs said, “A balanced diet can help you feel energetic, emotionally grounded, and mentally clear when paired with mindful eating.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 12 micro-habits for easy weight loss: 'Add a vegetable to every snack' Include these food items in your daily diet.(Shutterstock)

Food for better energy:

Begin your day with complex carbohydrates such as millets, oats, or brown rice. These slow-digesting grains provide long-lasting energy and avoid sudden blood sugar fluctuations.

To support muscle strength and reduce fatigue, include plant-based proteins like lentils, chickpeas, moong dal, and tofu in every meal.

Incorporate healthy fats through soaked almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds, which are essential for brain function and sustained alertness.

For an extra energy boost, add fruits like bananas (rich in vitamin B6), citrus fruits (for vitamin C), and berries (high in antioxidants).

Don’t forget leafy greens like spinach and amaranth, which are rich in magnesium and help with energy metabolism.

Stay hydrated with water throughout the day; warm lemon water in the morning supports digestion and detoxification.

Diet tips to stay calm and de-stress:

Add magnesium-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, spinach, and whole grains to help relax nerves and manage stress.

To reduce inflammation and regulate mood, include vegetarian omega-3 sources such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

Whole grains, legumes, and nuts provide B vitamins crucial for producing serotonin and dopamine, key neurotransmitters for emotional stability.

To support the gut-brain connection, improve gut health with homemade curd and prebiotic foods like bananas, garlic, and oats.

Tryptophan-rich foods like tofu, sesame seeds, oats, and bananas help in natural serotonin production.

For relaxed alertness, choose calming beverages like tulsi, chamomile, or green tea with L-theanine.

What to avoid?

Sohom Singha Roy further added, "Reduce your intake of caffeine, refined sugar, fried, stale, or highly processed foods, which can increase stress and reduce energy. Avoid cold drinks with meals, as they impair digestion.

However, it is best to have a personalised approach to diet and nutrition. To understand what the body needs, one needs to undergo regular health checkups and follow a customised diet plan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.