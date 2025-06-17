Gently detox your mind and body: Nutritionist shares 6 diet tips to follow

With countless wellness trends circulating online, it can be overwhelming to know which habits truly support overall wellbeing. Instead of constantly chasing new fads, it's more effective to reset and recommit to sustainable health practices that work for you. Also read | Are you detoxing the wrong way? Dietician reveals the dark side of detox trends Add the right foods to your diet to detox your body.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Eshanka Wahi, nutritionist and founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka said, “Extreme detox can lead to fatigue, irritability, or nutrient deficiency, while food resets are rooted in nourishment and balance. Detoxing should never feel like punishment. It’s more about adding the right foods, not cutting everything out. Think fiber, hydration, antioxidants, and mindful eating.”

The nutritionist shared simple diet tips to follow, to detox your body:

1. Proper hydration:

Start your day with warm water, along with a squeeze of lemon and a few slices of ginger. This helps to improve digestion and gently stimulates the liver.

2. Leafy greens and cruciferous veggies

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in chlorophyll and sulfur compounds that support liver function.

Add leafy green vegetables to your daily diet.

3. Fiber-rich foods

Foods such as nuts, whole grains, legumes, and seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds help sweep toxins through the digestive tract and promote regularity.

4. Fermented goodness

Prefer having fermented foods that contain healthy benefits. Foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, and kombucha replenish gut bacteria and improve digestion.

5. Herbal teas

Herbal teas are caffeine-free and contain anti-inflammatory properties and are natural. It includes elements such as turmeric, ginger, chamomile, tulsi, clove, and many more. Prefer having anti-inflammatory teas that give you instant energy and relief and support kidney and liver health.

6. Colorful antioxidant-rich foods

Berries, beetroots, citrus fruits, and pomegranates are rich in vitamins and phytonutrients that reduce oxidative stress.

"Follow sustainable life habits and nourishing choices that work with your body. Avoid drinking juice cleanses; instead, prefer having natural, wholesome foods that support the body's detoxification processes," the nutritionist emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.