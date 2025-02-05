Are you on a juice-based detox diet? Study reveals it can adversely affect gut and oral bacteria

Are you on a juice-based diet for detoxification and better digestion? Well, it may not be all good news for you. According to a new study led by Dr. Melinda Ring, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, these trendy diet patterns of juice cleansing may have adverse effects on trillions of bacteria that lives in our mouths and guts. Also read | Nutritionist shares why it's not a good idea to have fruit juice for breakfast; reveals 3 foods to avoid Juice cleansing can have adverse effects on trillions of bacteria that lives in our mouths and guts. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

According to the study published in the journal Nutrients, the trendy juice cleansing dietary patterns can alter the bacterial environment, sometimes causing concerning effects. Even short-term adaptation of such dietary practices can have severe effect on the beneficial bacteria.

The study was conducted on 14 healthy adults between the ages of 18 to 35. They were randomly assigned one of these three dietary patterns to be followed for three days - an exclusive juice fast, a diet combining juice with regular food, or a plant-based whole food diet. Then, the participants’ saliva, inner cheek, and stool samples were collected.

Severe changes in the oral bacterial environment were observed in the participants, with a significant increase in the quantity of bacteria leading to inflammation, and decrease in beneficial bacteria in the mouth.

Senior author Dr. Melinda Ring, director of the Osher Center for Integrative Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in a statement said, "Most people think of juicing as a healthy cleanse, but this study offers a reality check. Consuming large amounts of juice with little fiber may lead to microbiome imbalances that could have negative consequences, such as inflammation and reduced gut health."

How juice cleansing can affect gut and oral bacteria:

Modern juicing methods remove most of the insoluble fiber found in whole fruits and vegetables, and are concentrated on natural sugars. Beneficial gut bacteria thrive on dietary fiber, and hence, having a juice-based diet can affect the overall gut bacterial environment. On the other hand, focusing on a diet based on whole plant foods while avoiding processed foods, alcohol, and caffeine can prove to be beneficial for good gut bacteria.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.