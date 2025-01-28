Nutritionist shares why it's not a good idea to have fruit juice for breakfast; reveals 3 foods to avoid

Breakfast is the first meal of the day. It is also regarded as one of the most important meals as this prepares us for the day ahead. So a healthy, nutritious breakfast is crucial to start the day on a high note. It’s an understatement how breakfast plays an essential role in maintaining energy and boosting productivity levels. A well-rounded breakfast also curbs mid-morning hunger pangs and keeps you full throughout the day. Even if fruit juice is extracted 100% from fruit with no additive and made at home, it's still not healthy.(Pexels)

One of the ways you ensure your breakfast is healthy is to put foods on your radar that are definitely not healthy.

Sakshi Lalwani, a nutritionist, as per her Instagram bio, shared what people should avoid for breakfast.

The nutritionist shared some common breakfast options that are doing more harm than good.

Hashbrowns, fried sausages and bacon

Hashbrowns, fried sausages, and bacon are among the most popular classic breakfast options. This indulgent combination has crispy potatoes and proteins. But, it is not health-friendly and does not meet the nutritional requirements necessary for an appropriate breakfast meal.

Sakshi said, "Reason to avoid- high in fats and sodium. These are heavy and can make digestion slow, causing lethargy and poor energy levels throughout the day."

Granola or energy bars

Granola or energy bars are one of the quick, ready-to-go breakfast options that are often chosen by people in a rush, such as those heading to work or college. These bars are heavily marketed as healthy, offering a convenient solution for busy mornings.

Even though they are easy and convenient, they cannot be eaten at breakfast.

Sakshi explained, “Well often high in sugars and syrups, they give a quick energy boost but fail to provide lasting fullness, leading to mid-morning hunger.”

Fruit juice

Fruit juices are extracted from blended or pressed fruits, giving the essence of fresh fruit in a liquid form. Fruit juice is often included in breakfast. But the nutritionist reminded why it's not a good idea, even the homemade 100% juice extracted from fruit.

Sakshi said, “Juice is stripped of fibre, making it a concentrated sugar source that can lead to rapid sugar absorption and an energy spike and then a crash. Starting the day with food that causes blood sugar rushes can lead to fatigue, irritability and overeating later.”

She further urged that even the breakfast meal should be properly balanced with protein, fibre and healthy fats. This helps sustain energy and focus throughout the day.

