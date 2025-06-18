Nutritionist shares 12 micro-habits for easy weight loss: 'Add a vegetable to every snack'

Weight loss is often the result of small, consistent changes in our daily routine, from dietary tweaks to lifestyle upgrades. Whether it’s increasing protein intake or including strength training in your workouts, sustainable fat loss comes from maintaining a calorie deficit and staying consistent. On June 9, nutritionist Dr. Rachel Paul shared that a successful weight loss journey doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s the simple, everyday habits that make the biggest difference. Know these 12 diet tips for faster weight loss.(Pexels)

“Let’s stop making weight loss complicated. Here are some micro (tiny) habits you can start adding to your daily routine that truly end up making a big difference,” she wrote. Also read | Fitness coach shares 3 weight loss tips to help reduce the hormonal belly fat

1. Eat a protein-rich breakfast

Start the day with stable blood sugar to reduce cravings all day long.

2. Control nighttime hunger with a protein-rich snack before bed

Nuts, cheese, and edamame are some easy ideas.

3. Add a vegetable to every snack

Stick to no prep veggies like baby carrots, mini bell peppers, sugar snap peas, mini cucumbers, broccoli/cauli florets.

4. Add 1 extra serving of non-starchy veggies to 1 meal every day

Adding volume to our meals slows us down while eating and also adds fiber; both of which make us feel fuller, faster.

5. Replace 1 sugary drink with an unsweetened or less-sweet version

Some of the drinks that can help are kombucha, and lemonade sweetened with Stevia.

6. Order your drink with 1 less pump of sugar

Gradually reduce added sugar in your coffee or tea. For example, if your go-to drink contains 4 pumps of chocolate sauce, order it with 3 this week. Also read | Weight loss coach who became lean in 40s says your ‘body is not going to lose fat’ if you commit these 6 mistakes

7. Choose sauces and dressings with less or no added sugar

There are some tasty options out there that can make your food taste better, without adding more calories to the diet.

8. Portion out your food instead of eating from a bag

Avoid eating chocolate chips, potato chips, popcorn, etc, out of the bag.

9. Buy single servings of foods to help with portions

Examples: ice cream bars, single-serving bags of nuts, single-serving jerky, and so on.

10. Set favorites on your food delivery apps of some healthy choice options

It’s much harder in the moment to make a healthy choice; instead, set yourself up for success.

11. Buy fresh veggies that are already prepped

Make your life easy! Mini bell peppers, pre-riced cauliflower etc. are all good to go!

12. Eat something sweet after a protein

The blood sugar spike will be much less which will help you feel fuller and reduce cravings later on.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.