Weight loss coach who became lean in 40s says your ‘body is not going to lose fat’ if you commit these 6 mistakes

Weight loss coach Melissa, who helps women lose weight and shares nutrition tips on Instagram, talked about the 6 fat loss mistakes people commit during their weight loss journey, which makes it harder for their body to lose fat. If you’re eating 'healthy' but your body won’t drop the fat you want, these are the most common mistakes you need to avoid. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on June 13, the weight loss coach wrote, “If you’re eating 'healthy' but your body won’t drop the fat you want, these are the most common mistakes I see.” Let's find out the mistakes Melissa pointed out here:

1. Eating too much

According to the weight loss coach, though this one seems obvious, she sees many people who are new to their fat loss journey commit these mistakes. "Foods you think are healthy, you can still overeat - mindlessly snacking on pecans can really add calories. Also, things like sauces and dressings are most underestimated. I’ve seen a 1000-calorie salad on a client's log.

2. Drinking calories

Your morning latte, energy drinks, alcohol, and even healthy meal replacement shakes are on this list, per the weight loss coach. She stressed, “Most are high in sugars and extra calories.”

Your morning latte, energy drinks, alcohol, and even healthy meal replacement shakes pack in extra calories.

Additionally, Melissa pointed out, “The very act of chewing and digesting solid food burns more calories than drinking and helps your brain register that you have taken in calories, so you don’t want more soon after.”

3. Not eating enough protein

Protein makes you feel full at meals, digesting it actually burns calories, it increases your metabolism, and leads to overall decreased calorie consumption, the fitness coach stressed. Therefore, not eating enough protein might hamper your weight loss journey.

4. Not addressing stress, sleep, and rest

Per Melissa, often these 3 things easily get forgotten by people. Stress, lack of sleep, and no rest days raise cortisol levels and cause insulin sensitivity to decrease. “This means that your body is more likely to store fat and not get the recovery it needs to burn fat. Also, stress and lack of sleep increase appetite,” she added.

Lack of water slows metabolism and hinders your weight loss journey. (Unsplash)

5. Lack of water

“Your body requires water for all of its metabolic processes and functions,” Melissa pointed out. Additionally, lack of water slows metabolism, hinders its ability to get rid of waste, and makes you think you're hungry when really, you’re just thirsty.

6. Too much cardio

Lastly, the weight loss coach shared that daily high-intensity cardio causes overproduction of cortisol, inflammation, and fatigue. Which goes back to the not enough rest or recovery, as she pointed out above.

“When you know the science behind fat loss, you can start putting your energy into what does matter and stop wasting time on what doesn’t,” she stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.