Weight loss coach who shed 23 kg during fat loss journey shares 9 high-protein foods that helped her lose weight

If you are on a fat loss journey, you must have heard how protein intake is essential during weight loss. Increasing the amount of protein you eat helps regulate certain hormones, helps you feel fuller longer, boosts metabolism, and affects several weight-regulating hormones. Weight loss coach Gen lost almost 23 kg during weight loss.

Also Read | Cardiologist shares what you must do in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s to stay healthy: Safe sex to cancer screenings

However, keeping track of all the nutrients can be daunting if you have a hectic schedule. Gen Cohen, a weight loss coach and fitness influencer who lost almost 50 lbs/23 kg, shared her ‘busy girl edition’ top 9 high-protein food recommendations that helped her lose weight. Let's check out the things she recommended.

High-protein food items for weight loss

1. Greek yoghurt

Gen suggested eating Greek yoghurt that has no sugar, artificial sweeteners or fat and is protein-rich. The one she ate had almost 17 gm of protein. She added that you can use it to make parfaits, smoothies, and making high-protein sweet treats.

2. Protein-packed flapjacks

A flapjack is a baked bar made from rolled oats, fat, brown sugar and usually golden syrup. Gen had the version with 14 gm of protein. She suggested having it as an easy, high-protein breakfast option that can be paired with precooked frozen breakfast sausage and eggs.

3. High-protein milkshake

The influencer consumed milkshakes that had about 26 gm of protein, which she mixed into her coffee and smoothies or drank on her own to satisfy hunger cravings. You can make some at home and add protein powder to increase the protein content.

4. Hard-boiled eggs

The weight loss coach suggested that hard-boiled eggs are a ‘great breakfast option that you can also include in recipes such as tuna salad, or add it to a snack plate.’ They will add 12 gm of protein to your diet.

5. Granola with oats and honey

The fitness influencer consumed oats and honey granola that had almost 13 gm of protein per serving for her daily sweet treat. You can also replace it with desserts that do more harm than good. She topped the granola on top of oatmeal, parfaits, and fruit bowls.

6. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese has 14 gm of protein per serving and can be consumed with eggs, to make dips and more.

7. Chicken breast chunks

Chicken breast has 21 gm of protein per serving and can be used in your diet as a salad topper, in stir-fries, and in other chicken recipes for easy protein options.

8. Teriyaki chicken with rice

“Great for a quick lunch or dinner option! Pair it with rice and some steamed veggies for a balanced meal,” the influencer wrote. The dish has almost 31 gm of protein.

9. Protein bars

The fitness influencer had protein bars with 20 gm of protein per serving for easy snacking. She kept them on hand for snacking during the gym, in the car or when on the go.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.