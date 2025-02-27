Lazy girl's guide to weight loss: Woman who shed 23 kg shares her fat loss secrets; what she ate without starving

If you are lazy, managing your weight and hitting the gym can become an arduous task for you. But not for fitness influencer Ridhi Sharma, who lost 23 kg during her fat loss journey and shared a guide to ‘lose fat as a lazy lad’. In a three-part series, Ridhi shared all the things she did to lose weight and become a healthier version of herself. Ridhi Sharma lost almost 23 kg during her fat loss journey.

Stop putting deadlines on weight loss and just work out

In a recent video, Ridhi advised those trying to lose weight to stop putting a deadline on their weight-loss journey. As a lazy and impatient girl herself, the fitness influencer said that if she can stay consistent for a whole year and lose fat, anyone can do it. “Do you think working out for 2 weeks and dieting for 2 months will give you your dream body? Babe, even Maggie takes more than 2 minutes to make. Stop putting deadlines on your weight loss,” she added.

Next, she advised her followers to work out for 30 minutes, 4-5 times a week. “It's called a grind for a reason. If it was easy, everyone would have 6-pack abs,” she added.

What to eat without starving yourself

In another video, Ridhi shared her fat-loss meal plan that aided her weight loss. To eat right without starving, the fitness influencer suggested picking 5-8 meals that you can switch between daily. She suggested choosing something easy to make or readily available. Check out her meal plan:

Breakfast:

Protein shake

Lunch:

1. Salad (cucumber and tomatoes), Besan chilla with paneer, and Greek yoghurt raita

2. Salad, dal chilla with paneer

3. Salad, oats uttapam, and Greek yoghurt raita

4. Salad, paneer sabji, and besan roti

5. Salad, chana sabji, besan roti, and Greek yoghurt raita

6. Salad, chole sabji, besan roti, and Greek yoghurt raita

Dinner:

1. Sautéed veggies, quinoa, and paneer

2. Quinoa and paneer sabji

3. Avocado toast

4. Avocado sandwich

5. Chana Greek yoghurt papdi chaat

While the meal plan will sort you out, portion control is the key. “Every time you eat junk food, eat whole foods 80% of the time and whatever you want for the other 20%. Don't over-restrict because that's like getting back with an ex; it doesn't work,” Ridhi suggested.

How to work out if you are lazy?

In the last part, Ridhi shared hacks for working out if you are lazy. She suggested starting with walking 7-10k steps daily. For those who work from home, she suggested “Every time you're in a meeting where your boss is taking credit for your work, just pick up your phone or laptop and walk. What else are you going to do? If you want to spill tea to your besties, then get up and move your necks. If you're an introvert, just plug in your earphones, put on a banger playlist, and walk.”

However, if you work from the office, every time your team takes a break, you take a walking break. Ridhi revealed she used to do the same. “I used to do this too, and my average steps were above 10k,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.