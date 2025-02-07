Pratik Gandhi reveals he only drank 1 litre water, quit carbs to achieve 6-pack abs: ‘Endured cramps for this body’

Pratik Gandhi will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix drama Dhoom Dhaam, which also stars Yami Gautam. The actor, who gained fame with projects like Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 and Madgaon Express, will be seen showing off his six-pack abs in Dhoom Dhaam. Pratik Gandhi is set to show off six-pack abs in his new film Dhoom Dhaam.

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, the actor revealed that there's a standout moment in the film where he gets to showcase his six-pack abs. He also talked about the measures he took to achieve the physique, including going on a water-only diet and suffering from cramps.

How did Pratik Gandhi achieve the six-pack abs?

Talking about his physique and the hard work he had to put in to achieve a toned body with abs, Pratik said, “I was always like this—maybe not with such a sharp definition, but largely the same body frame. However, a lot of hard work went into achieving this look for the film.”

During this time, he had to maintain a protein-rich diet and work out regularly with minimum sleep. “I ate a lot of protein, worked out intensely, and barely got any sleep. I drank very little water and endured cramps—all for this body,” he said.

‘I only drank one litre of water a day’

Though the actor earlier used to believe that he was different from other actors and would never take extreme measures to achieve a toned body for the screen, during Dhoom Dhaam, he had to do it all. “I had read many actors’ interviews where they talked about how difficult it is, but I come from a different school of thought when it comes to fitness, so I used to think I would never do all this. But I ended up doing it,” he said.

“For four days before the shoot, I only drank one litre of water a day—including all liquid intake like tea and coffee. I also completely cut out carbs and salt. And when you don’t consume carbs, you become irritable. I was just waiting for the sequence to get over so I could drink water properly again,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, apart from Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, Dhoom Dhaam also stars Ajaz Khan. The film is set to release on Netflix on February 14.