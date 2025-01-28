Kylie Jenner flaunts toned abs in cropped jacket and mini skirt look at Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is an iconic fashionista, and some of her looks have left an indelible impression on her fans and the fashion industry. Whether it’s her glamorous red carpet appearances—like her head-to-toe lilac Versace gown at the 2019 Met Gala or the black velvet dress with an attached faux lion head at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show in 2023, Kylie Jenner knows how to command attention with her style. Kylie Jenner rocked a classic Chanel ensemble with a modern chic twist.(IG/@kyliesbae)

Once again, she has shown her sartorial finesse, captivating the fashion world with a Chanel ensemble. Let's see how this look is special.

More about the look

Kylie Jenner wore a cropped white tweed jacket in the classic Chanel style—from the gold-toned buttons to the texture of the fabric. She paired it with a pleated mini skirt and a dainty, multilayered chain belt with charms draped around it. Along with it, she carried a black bag, colour-coordinated with her black pumps.

She accessorized with an anklet on her left ankle and stacked bracelets on her right hand, exuding quiet luxury.

Modern chic meets sophisticated luxury

Chanel is known for its tweed ensembles, which exude a quiet, sophisticated luxury. Traditionally, these pieces featured full-length jackets that extended to the waistline.

Kylie Jenner combined modern chic with quiet luxury in this look. Cropped tops and jackets hold prominence in today's fashion landscape, thanks to the revival of 80s-90s style (cue high-waisted baggy, bootcut jeans).

Even luxury fashion brands like Chanel are reinventing their classic styles to stay on top of the fashion game. Kylie Jenner's snatched waist, combined with her effortless ‘je ne sais quoi energy,' elevated by her sophisticated ensemble, sunglasses and tousled, messy hair, further enhances the allure of this ‘modern chic-meets-classic-elegance’ aesthetic.

