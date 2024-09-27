Kylie Jenner flaunts her gorgeous curves in figure-hugging bold black dress at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show

Kylie Jenner is here to turn up the heat with her jaw-dropping new look! She stole the spotlight at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show, which took place at the iconic Place Vendôme. Daniel Roseberry's SS25 collection brought out a star-studded front row, and Kylie was definitely one of the regulars in the mix. This isn't her first rodeo with Schiaparelli—remember when she rocked that wild faux lion head dress at their Spring 2023 Haute Couture show? Talk about making a statement! Kylie Jenner dazzles in cut-out dress at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show(Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Known for her daring and bold fashion choices, Kylie always manages to steal the spotlight with her looks. Her latest appearance is no exception, as she exudes sheer glamour and high-fashion in a stunning cut-out dress. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Bathrobes as high fashion? From Rihanna, Mouni Roy to Kylie Jenner, see how celebs are rocking this unexpected trend )

Kylie Jenner rocks a black cut-out dress

Kylie slipped into a snug little black dress with a striking graphic neckline. The dress featured a cleavage-framing cut-out that extended into white criss-cross shoulder straps and adding a bold touch to her ensemble. The bodycon fit perfectly hugged Kylie's gorgeous curves, showcasing her figure beautifully. The knee-length hemline completed the look flawlessly, making her outfit truly unforgettable.

How she styled her glam look

Styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, the mother of two completed her sleek halter dress and bold Wonder Woman-inspired cuffs with a pair of chic black peep-toe pumps. Interestingly, these pumps are making a statement beyond just Kylie's look, they also appeared at New York Fashion Week when Tory Burch unveiled a "pierced" reinterpretation of the classic sandal during her Spring 2025 runway show.

Her glam makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. To complete the look, Jenner styled her hair in elegant old Hollywood waves. Her understated manicure perfectly matched that of her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who made a rare appearance on the runway for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 show.