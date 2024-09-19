Bathrobes as high fashion? From Rihanna, Mouni Roy to Kylie Jenner, see how celebs are rocking this unexpected trend

Bathrobes as dresses? You heard it right! Fashion is embracing the bathrobe gown as a bold and stylish statement. These cosy pieces are not only comfy and daring but also incredibly stylish, making you look like you've just stepped out of the shower and straight into the spotlight. Bathrobe dresses are the latest fashion twist, and celebrities are leading the way.(Instagram)

From Isabelle Huppert's elegant bathrobe gown at the Cannes red carpet to Rihanna's glamorous furry white robe, celebrities are showcasing how this once-ordinary garment can be reimagined for fashion. Here's how the trend is taking over runways and wardrobes alike. (Also read: Rihanna’s ‘bathrobe’ look in furry white teddy coat shows she can rock anything with style. See pics )

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga

Isabelle Huppert graced the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in a custom Balenciaga wrap dress that resembled a chic bathrobe, complete with a belted waist and thigh-high slit. The standout feature was a regal, structured collar that highlighted her décolleté. Huppert elevated the look with nude pointed-toe boots, multiple diamond necklaces, and chunky earrings and rings, transforming the bathrobe-inspired dress into a glamorous red carpet-statement.

Rihanna in Jacquemus

Only Rihanna could make a bathrobe look this chic! At the launch of Fenty Hair at Selfridges in London on September 16, the 36-year-old beauty mogul stepped out in a custom, robe-inspired Jacquemus dress. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna looked both cosy and high-fashion in a fuzzy, off-the-shoulder design in butter yellow featuring a thigh-high slit and a tie belt.

Kylie Jenner in furry black robe

Kylie Jenner rocks a black bralette top and a matching robe.(Instagram)

Kylie Jenner turned heads at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 in a chic and minimal ensemble—a long robe paired with a black velvet bralette and matching undergarments. The robe draped off her shoulders, highlighting the bralette as it was loosely fastened at the waist. She elevated the look with red-bottom Christian Louboutin pumps and styled her hair with a wet-look gel to maintain the 'fresh out of the shower' vibe.

Mouni Roy in Erdem

Mouni Roy recently caught attention at London Fashion Week in a chic grey and white ensemble from Erdem. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder top and a matching skirt with bathrobe aesthetics. However, fans weren't impressed, comparing the look to a dressing gown, blanket, or even a towel.