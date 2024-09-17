Menu Explore
Rihanna’s ‘bathrobe’ look in furry white teddy coat shows she can rock anything with style. See pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Sep 17, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Rihanna made a bold statement at the launch of her Fenty Hair at Selfridges in London, stepping out in a teddy coat that exuded high-fashion bathrobe vibes.

Rihanna is known for setting fashion trends, and whenever she steps out, she makes sure her look goes viral. Her latest appearance was no exception as she commanded attention in a white teddy long coat at the launch of her Fenty Hair at Selfridges in London on Monday night. Who would have thought that even a teddy-inspired dressing gown could look so stylish? But then again, this is Rihanna we're talking about—she can definitely pull off any look with perfection.

Rihanna turns heads in teddy coat, blending chic and cosy at Fenty Hair launch.(Instagram)
Rihanna turns heads in teddy coat, blending chic and cosy at Fenty Hair launch.(Instagram)

Just days earlier, she wowed us in a cream net corset gown, and now she's back with a furry ensemble that proves she can rock absolutely any look. Let's break down this chic outfit and pick up some style inspiration from Queen RiRi herself. (Also read: Rihanna dazzles at 2024 Crop Over Festival in a bejewelled body costume )

Rihanna stuns in off-shoulder teddy gown

Rihanna wowed with her stunning appearance in a long white wool-furry teddy coat, which featured an off-shoulder design with a deep plunging neckline, a waist tie, full sleeves, and a dramatic thigh-high slit. Her bold fashion choice demonstrated that even a dress similar to a dressing gown can make a major high-fashion statement.

Her glam makeup included shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of glossy brown lipstick. She finished off her look with dangling statement earrings and her luscious locks styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition.

How fans reacted

Her pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering her post with likes and comments. While many praised her chic look, others compared it to a bathrobe or dressing gown. One user wrote, "She came out in her bathrobe, stunning and brave," while another commented, "She seems to be in the phase of 'less is more,' just like when she attended Alaïa's collection in NYC last week." Yet another user added, "She never disappoints."

