From sunset lips to goth girl eye makeup: 5 top beauty trends to borrow from London Fashion Week 2024

There's been an undeniable buzz at this year's London Fashion Week, as it marks its 40th anniversary in spectacular style. Both emerging talents and iconic heritage designers pushed the boundaries, offering one of the most exuberant displays of creativity we've seen in recent years. While London Fashion Week is famous for shaping the trends that will define the upcoming season's style, it's not just the fashion that's stealing the spotlight. The event also showcased some of the hottest beauty trends, poised to inspire makeup looks worldwide. From glowing skin to statement eyes, here are the top 5 beauty trends you can borrow straight from the runway.

Sunset Lips

Sunset lips feature warm, gradient shades of orange, red, and pink,(Instagram)

The beauty look for Ahluwalia's LFW debut paid homage to cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from the fusion of Jamaica and India and the concept of home. Glowy skin was key, creating a radiant and fresh appearance. Warm colours like reds and oranges were used to mimic the hues of a sunset, while the natural lips were subtly enhanced to keep the focus on a soft, natural beauty.

Cool-Toned Smoky Eyes

Cool-toned smoky eyes makeup was spotted at LFW.(AP photo)

Cool-toned eye makeup is taking centre stage. Models rocked the runway with intense smoky eyes, showcasing a stunning mix of olive green and gunmetal grey pigments in a matte finish, making for a bold and mesmerising look.

Goth Girl Eye Makeup

Goth Girl eye makeup is all about dark, dramatic eyes with bold, smoky shades(AP photo)

Embracing London's rocker-chic vibes, designer Huishan Zhang complemented his collection with goth-inspired eye makeup. Models sported mid-tone grey eyeshadow, applied across their lids and extended up to their brow bones, adding a bold and edgy flair to the runway.

Otherworldly Glow

Otherworldly glow makeup is all about radiant, luminous skin.(Instagram/@fashionweek)

At Patrick McDowell's show beauty aesthetic was a masterclass in ethereal skin, perfectly paired with Noughties nudes and bold brown lip liner. The inspiration? A fusion of "streetwise red carpet," where high fashion meets high drama. Luxurious, glowing skin was complemented by striking barbed wire eye makeup, creating a look that balanced elegance with an edgy twist.

Icy Blue

An all-over wash of colour, particularly blue eyeshadow, was a standout trend at London Fashion Week this season. At Tove, shades like moss greens, icy blues, and nudes were applied across the lids. Models sported a variety of nude, brown, mauve, and bold pops of navy and mossy green tailored to complement their skin tones and outfits.