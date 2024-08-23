 Give me a sign: How designers make logos and brands sparkle - Hindustan Times
Give me a sign: How designers make logos and brands sparkle

ByChristalle Fernandes
Aug 23, 2024 09:12 AM IST

There’s room for more than one serif in town these days. Typographers are reworking old logos and giving startups a new look. See how every letter matters

Back in June, Spotify announced that it was redesigning its logo and releasing a new font to upgrade its visual identity. The new typeface, Spotify Mix, aimed to keep up with the “dynamic and evolving nature of audio culture,” said the company.

Most of our lives are spent interacting with text, which is why typeface design is so important.
Air India unveiled a new logo in August last year, in a major rebranding move.
Itchha Talreja created a wedding logo for a couple that symbolised balance, growth, and good vibes.
Itchha Talreja created a wedding logo for a couple that symbolised balance, growth, and good vibes.
Shiva Nallaperumal, co-founder of November Design, created PhonePe’s custom fonts.
Shiva Nallaperumal, co-founder of November Design, created PhonePe’s custom fonts.
Anand Naorem, co-founder of Alterype, says companies now want fonts and logos to be designed together.
Anand Naorem, co-founder of Alterype, says companies now want fonts and logos to be designed together.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Give me a sign: How designers make logos and brands sparkle
Follow Us On