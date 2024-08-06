Rihanna dazzles at 2024 Crop Over Festival with a bejewelled body costume

The 36-year old Grammy winner and entertainer Rihanna recently made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Crop Over Festival in Barbados. 36-year old Grammy winner and entertainer Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder opted for a full-body costume which was heavily adorned with jewels. The 'Diamonds' singer paired it with vibrant, multi-coloured wings in shades of pink, orange and yellow and complemented it with a matching headpiece.

What makes this appearance special is that the singer was seen at the annual harvest festival on August 5, 2024, after a five year hiatus, as per TMZ. She had paid the visited to the Barbadian carnival last in 2019. Although Barbados is her home country, she has attended the Crop Over festival previously in the years including in 2017 and in 2015.

In an interaction in April this year to Interview, she said, "Barbados will always be home. One hundred percent. I’m still a citizen after all these years."

In the span of of five years, Rihanna has claimed the spot of being the world's youngest self-made billionaire. With her partner, A$AP Rocky, she's also a mother to two sons named, RZA who is two years old, and Riot, 1.