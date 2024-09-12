From exposed underwear to Nipple baring outfits: Most bizarre fashion trends from New York Fashion Week 2024

The September 2024 New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which ran from September 6th to 13th, turned the city into a vibrant fashion hotspot. The week was packed with high-energy parties and a diverse mix of street styles, from urban cowboys to indie-sleaze enthusiasts and classic New Yorkers showing off their best looks. But it wasn’t just the attendees who were making a statement. Designers took bold risks, sending some truly wild and unconventional outfits down the runway. New York Fashion Week 2024 was a showcase of the extraordinary, with designers pushing the limits of conventional style.(Instagram)

NYFW embraced the spirit of breaking fashion norms and experimenting with new ideas. From jaw-dropping ensembles to quirky and out-there designs, here’s a look at some of the most bizarre fashion trends that made waves this season. (Also read: New York Fashion Week 2024: Nature-inspired themes and dark romance steal the spotlight on runway )

Pasties reimagined as accessories

Area models in dresses showcasing eye-catching nip jewellery(Getty images via AFP)

At Area, the runway was anything but conventional. Instead of just going braless, models took things up a notch by accessorising their exposed breasts with a variety of eye-catching nip jewellery. They strutted down the catwalk with their whole breasts on display, adorned with silver medallion-style covers and two-toned pieces that echoed Byzantine-inspired designs, featuring gold and lapis lazuli. This daring choice was arguably even more controversial than skipping bras altogether, making a bold statement in the world of fashion.

Oversized chic

A model walks the runway at the Melitta Baumeister Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show during the September New York Fashion Week.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Melitta Baumeister show brought a fresh twist to sporty fashion, steering clear of typical preppy or athleisure vibes. Models showcased a range of innovative looks, from a striking leather bag dress to a playful giant silver balloon dress. These designs put a chic and avant-garde spin on sporty fashion, proving that athletic-inspired attire can be both bold and high-fashion.

Exposed underwear

Christian Cowan's collection is all about exposed underwear.(Instagram)

While pajama pants dominated the streets in 2024, Christian Cowan is leading the charge in bringing lingerie back into the spotlight for 2025. This season’s collections have been all about deconstructed slip dresses, exposed bras, and the viral no-pants trend. If you're ready to add a sensual twist to your outfit of the day (OOTD), these bold, lingerie-inspired looks are definitely the way to go.

Metallic 3D ensembles

Grace Ling's collection wowed the audience with its blend of sensuality and surrealism. Models took the runway in awe-inspiring outfits that pushed the boundaries of fashion. Using 3D technology, Ling created sculptural forms with metallic colours, resulting in a visual feast that dazzled and intrigued.

Nipple baring outfits

At PatBO show, models were seen in nipple baring dresses.(Instagram)

In past seasons, nips took center stage, but this time, bare breasts served as the backdrop for the most extravagant ensembles. At PatBO, for instance, quasi-bubble dresses featured completely translucent bodices adorned with shimmering glass paillettes, while other sheer tops were paired with skirts covered in oversized, Y2K-inspired butterflies.

Hands dresses

At the Area show, models turned heads in some of the most unique hand dresses.(Instagram)

Dresses made entirely out of hands? That’s exactly what the Area show delivered this season. Models took the runway in some of the most daring looks, including a black dress crafted from shimmering black hands arranged in an asymmetric design. Another model rocked a sleek black gown covered in hand prints, adding a surreal and artistic twist.