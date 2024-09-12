From exposed underwear to Nipple baring outfits: Most bizarre fashion trends from New York Fashion Week 2024
New York Fashion Week 2024 brought a whirlwind of avant-garde styles and unexpected twists. Here are some of the most bizarre fashion trends that turned heads.
The September 2024 New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which ran from September 6th to 13th, turned the city into a vibrant fashion hotspot. The week was packed with high-energy parties and a diverse mix of street styles, from urban cowboys to indie-sleaze enthusiasts and classic New Yorkers showing off their best looks. But it wasn’t just the attendees who were making a statement. Designers took bold risks, sending some truly wild and unconventional outfits down the runway.
NYFW embraced the spirit of breaking fashion norms and experimenting with new ideas. From jaw-dropping ensembles to quirky and out-there designs, here’s a look at some of the most bizarre fashion trends that made waves this season. (Also read: New York Fashion Week 2024: Nature-inspired themes and dark romance steal the spotlight on runway )
Pasties reimagined as accessories
At Area, the runway was anything but conventional. Instead of just going braless, models took things up a notch by accessorising their exposed breasts with a variety of eye-catching nip jewellery. They strutted down the catwalk with their whole breasts on display, adorned with silver medallion-style covers and two-toned pieces that echoed Byzantine-inspired designs, featuring gold and lapis lazuli. This daring choice was arguably even more controversial than skipping bras altogether, making a bold statement in the world of fashion.
Oversized chic
The Melitta Baumeister show brought a fresh twist to sporty fashion, steering clear of typical preppy or athleisure vibes. Models showcased a range of innovative looks, from a striking leather bag dress to a playful giant silver balloon dress. These designs put a chic and avant-garde spin on sporty fashion, proving that athletic-inspired attire can be both bold and high-fashion.
Exposed underwear
While pajama pants dominated the streets in 2024, Christian Cowan is leading the charge in bringing lingerie back into the spotlight for 2025. This season’s collections have been all about deconstructed slip dresses, exposed bras, and the viral no-pants trend. If you're ready to add a sensual twist to your outfit of the day (OOTD), these bold, lingerie-inspired looks are definitely the way to go.
Metallic 3D ensembles
Grace Ling's collection wowed the audience with its blend of sensuality and surrealism. Models took the runway in awe-inspiring outfits that pushed the boundaries of fashion. Using 3D technology, Ling created sculptural forms with metallic colours, resulting in a visual feast that dazzled and intrigued.
Nipple baring outfits
In past seasons, nips took center stage, but this time, bare breasts served as the backdrop for the most extravagant ensembles. At PatBO, for instance, quasi-bubble dresses featured completely translucent bodices adorned with shimmering glass paillettes, while other sheer tops were paired with skirts covered in oversized, Y2K-inspired butterflies.
Hands dresses
Dresses made entirely out of hands? That’s exactly what the Area show delivered this season. Models took the runway in some of the most daring looks, including a black dress crafted from shimmering black hands arranged in an asymmetric design. Another model rocked a sleek black gown covered in hand prints, adding a surreal and artistic twist.
