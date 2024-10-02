Kylie Jenner looks like a goth princess in black gown at her Paris Fashion Week runway debut: Pics and videos

She's been sitting front row at fashion shows for years, but on Tuesday, Kylie Jenner made her ramp debut at Paris Fashion Week wearing a dramatic black ballgown at the Coperni spring/summer 2025 show. At the fashion show at Disneyland Paris, Kylie walked the ramp with the grand Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant aka Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background. Also read: Kylie Jenner flaunts her gorgeous curves in figure-hugging bold black dress at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show US reality show star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner presents a creation by Coperni for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, at Disneyland Paris amusement park on October 1st, 2024. (AFP)

More about Kylie Jenner's sleek look

The reality show star and entrepreneur closed the Coperni show in dramatic fashion. Kylie's perfect goth princess look was a black strapless, drop-waist gown paired with long, embellished opera gloves. Her enormous gown was cut from black taffeta. Her long black hair matched her outfit; as for makeup, she kept things simple with her now-signature soft glam.

'Fairytale night I will never forget'

Kylie shared several photos and videos of her catwalk and also gave a peek at all the behind-the-scenes action in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Kylie said she 'felt like a real-life princess'.

She wrote in her caption, “ONCE UPON A TIME... thank you @sebastienmeyer and @arnaud_vaillant I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget... felt like a real-life princess. @coperni.”

Recent Paris appearances

Kylie has also been in the City of Light taking in the sights and sounds of the fashion week, including making an appearance at Business of Fashion’s annual gala, the BoF 500. She was spotted in an embellished mini-dress, accessorised with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Before that, she also sat on the front row at French luxury house's Schiaparelli spring 2025 ready-to-wear show. Kylie wore a black body-con dress with low-cut neckline and white crisscross straps. She styled her hair in glamorous waves.