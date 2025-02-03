Want a snatched waist in 21 days? Fitness coach who lost 23 kg shares 3 tips to lose belly fat: 'Stop working out daily'

Do you want to achieve a snatched waist or lose the belly fat accumulated around your stomach? Women's weight loss and certified nutrition coach Gen Cohen has some tips for you. Gen lost around 50 lbs/23 kg during her weight loss journey and achieved a flat tummy through a healthy diet and sustainable exercise programme. She often shares tips on her Instagram page, and in a recent clip, she shared tips that can help you attain a snatched waist. Check them out. Gen Cohen lost around 23 kg during her weight loss journey.

3 tips to snatch your waist in 21 days

1. Stop doing intense cardio, working out daily

The first step towards attaining a snatched waist is to stop doing intense cardio and working out six times a week. According to the fitness coach, we often think that working out six days a week will help us get better results. But, for a lot of women, especially those 30 years and older, these high-intensity frequent workouts are actually increasing the cortisol, which is decreasing their metabolism and causing them to store the unwanted excess belly fat.

Gen revealed that she started seeing better results when she worked out from home three times a week and went for a walk once or twice a day for 15 to 20 minutes.

2. Stop cutting out your favourite foods

Many of us believe that the only way to lose weight is to go on a diet, restrict our calories, give up everything and anything that tastes good, and eat chicken breast and egg whites three times a day.

However, restricting your calories and giving up your favourite foods is what's causing you to stay stuck, Gen said. It is not a sustainable choice in the long term. “I still eat all my favourite foods in moderation, and I make sure to prioritise my protein and hydration. This helps me stay full and satiated and reduces cravings,” she explained.

3. Don't give up

“Let's be honest: if you are balancing your career, family, and social life, the last thing you want to deal with is what you need to eat in order to lose weight. The worst part is that even when you create a DIY program, you have no idea if it's going to work. So, when we don't see results in two weeks, we tend to give up, jump ship and try something else. But I promise you that is also keeping you stuck,” the fitness coach said. She suggested asking for help and seeking advice from a trained professional.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.