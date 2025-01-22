Woman who lost 23 kg shares 7 reasons you aren't getting fit despite working out regularly: 'Cut down on sugar and junk'

Ridhi Sharma went through a drastic weight transformation and lost 23 kilos. Ridhi Sharma keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile, from her workout regimen to her weight loss diet. In a post, Ridhi shared that even when we workout regularly, sometimes we may not see results. It happens because sometimes we are doing things wrong. Also read | Woman who dropped from 75 to 60 kg shares simple diet and workout tips that helped her shed 15 kg; beginners, take notes Ridhi Sharma wrote that even when we workout regularly, sometimes we may not see results.(Instagram/getfitwithrid)

Ridhi further noted down the possible reasons:

You don’t control your food intake or cut down on sugar and junk

Consuming high-carb foods and not getting enough protein, along with high sugar and junk food intake, can limit your results. Large meals late at night can also slow down metabolism and hinder weight loss.

You only focus on walking or cardio

Balance cardio with strength training and Pilates. Aim for 40-45 minutes of workout 5-6 times a week to build muscle and boost metabolism. Also read | Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 7 tips to lose fat and build muscles

You give up when you don’t see immediate results

Weight loss is gradual. Stay consistent even if progress seems slow.

You stress over not losing weight

Stress can lead to weight gain. Stay calm and patient. Sustainable weight loss takes time. Avoid crash diets and quick fixes.

You rush through workouts and neglect proper form

Focus on proper form and take your time with each exercise to maximise effectiveness.

Medical conditions impact your progress

Conditions like PCOS, PCOD, thyroid issues, high cortisol levels, and insulin resistance can slow progress. Strength training, walking, and Pilates are effective in managing these. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 85 kilos, shares her 8 non-negotiable weight loss habits

Weight plateaus

A weight plateau occurs when your weight is stuck despite continued effort. Your body may adapt to your current routine leading to slow progress. To overcome a plateau, try adjusting your workout routine, modifying your diet, increasing intensity, or introducing new exercises/weights.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.