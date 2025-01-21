Nutritionist who dropped 85 kilos, shares her 8 non-negotiable weight loss habits

Pranjal Pandey, a certified nutritionist and wellness coach, went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 85 kilos. Pranjal Pandey keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing her diet to workout regimen, Pranjal’s Instagram profile is replete with weight loss inspo, with diet and workout hacks for faster and steady weight loss. Also read | Woman who lost 28 kg shares her Indian diet plan for losing weight and what really affects fat loss: ‘Have early dinner' “Losing weight and maintaining it cannot be achieved by any diet or workout routine️‍️ but by a complete lifestyle change," wrote Pranjal Pandey.(Instagram/@transformwithpranjal)

Pranjal, a few days back, shared eight habits that are non-negotiable, especially after for weight loss journey. “Losing weight and maintaining it cannot be achieved by any diet or workout routine️‍️ but by a complete lifestyle change. Here are some of the habits I have learned from my journey that I wanted to share with you all,” read an excerpt of her caption. Here are the non-negotiable habits that Pranjal follows:

Warm water with lemon juice:

Warm water with lemon juice every morning on an empty stomach helps in preventing bloating and supporting liver health.

Fibre before every meal:

Eating fibre such as a salad coats your stomach so the meal doesn’t raise your insulin levels dramatically. Also read | Woman who lost 9 kg in 3 months shares 6 tips to lose weight safely and not gain it back

Eating fruits with either protein or fats:

Eating fruits with protein or fats helps in benefitting people suffering from PCOS. Apples can be combined with almond butter or berries with Greek yogurt.

Hydration:

Drinking 4 litres of water daily, as urine helps in expelling fat from your body.

Walking for at least 10 minutes after every meal:

Walking after a meal helps in the weight loss jorueny. In case you cannot walk, doing 10-15 squats also helps.

Having the last meal at least 2-3 hours before bed:

It is essential that we have the last meal of the day at least 2-3 hours before going to sleep.

Prioritising protein in every meal:

Eating protein is really filling and doesn’t leave space for snacking. It helps in keeping the body satiated and reducing cravings after a meal. Also read | Dietitian who lost 7 kg and 3 inches in 21 days shares anti-inflammatory weight loss diet plan: 'Got glass-like skin'

Daily movement:

Be it the gym, Pilates, walk, or run, moving your body everyday feels really refreshing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.