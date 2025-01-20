Woman who lost 9 kg in 3 months shares 6 tips to lose weight safely and not gain it back

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach for women, according to her Instagram account; she keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey. Mahtab Ekay went through an impressive weight transformation as she dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Her Instagram profile is replete with insightful diet tips and workout hacks to lose weight effectively. Recently, she shared a short video of herself performing a leg workout in the gym as she wrote, “If you want to lose weight safely and not gain it all back, here are 6 things you need to do.” Also read | Woman who lost 28 kg shares her Indian diet plan for losing weight and what really affects fat loss: ‘Have early dinner' “If you wanna lose weight safely and not gain it all back, here are 6 things you need to do," wrote Mahtab Ekay.(Instagram/@fitbymahtab)

Mahtab highlighted the six healthy habits that you need to inculcate to ensure that the lose weight is not gained back during or after the weight loss journey.

Start every meal with veggies

Stop snacking

If you’re craving something sweet, save it for dessert after your meal. Snacking on an empty stomach can mess with your blood sugar and lead to overeating later.

Walk it out

Start lifting weights

Not just to burn calories—but to build muscle! The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn at rest. Plus, you’ll look toned and feel stronger!

Hydrate

Drink half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water. Staying hydrated keeps you full, helps with digestion, and supports your energy levels. Pro tip: Grab a cute water bottle to keep you on track!

Get your sleep in

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.