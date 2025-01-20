Menu Explore
Woman who lost 28 kg shares her Indian diet plan for losing weight and what really affects fat loss: ‘Have early dinner'

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 20, 2025 07:00 AM IST

A nutritionist who lost 28 kg, shared a weight loss diet plan including meals and exercise tips. She emphasised the importance of early dinners.

Instagram user Diksha often shares healthy recipes and about her weight loss journey on Instagram. The certified nutritionist and integrative health coach – who lost 28 kg – recently formulated a diet plan inspired by her journey. She also mentioned other factors that impact weight loss that one should remember while following the diet plan.

Diksha, who is a nutritionist, managed to lose 28 kgs.
Diksha, who is a nutritionist, managed to lose 28 kgs.

Weight loss diet plan

The nutritionist's post features breakfast, lunch, and dinner options and information on what to eat while snacking. In the video, Diksha shared that she lost 28 kgs during her weight loss journey, and if she had to do it all again, she would follow this diet.

1. Morning drink

Option 1: Coriander seed, celery seed and ginger water

Option 2: Jeera water

Diksha added that after her morning drink, she'd go for a walk to get her metabolism started.

2. Breakfast

Option 1: 2 whole eggs + 1 packet mushroom

Option 2: Moong dal chilla with vegetables and mint chutney

Followed by a mid-day coffee.

3. Lunch

Option 1: Chicken and hummus salad

Option 2: Chickpea and hummus salad

After lunch, she'd work out. In the clip, she can be seen doing a Pilates routine on the Reformer. She also suggested strength training to her followers.

4. Evening snack

If you feel hungry, you can have a handful of roasted Chana or 1 fruit + 5 nuts

5. Dinner

Option 1: Anti-inflammatory chicken broth

Option: Spinach soup + 1/2 cup cooked sprouts

Other facts that impact weight loss

Apart from creating a weight loss diet plan, Dikasha also mentioned other factors that may impact your journey.

Workout:

Per the nutritionist, one should make sure to get in at least 45 min of workout daily, 4-5 days a week.

Movement:

Apart from working out, one should keep one's body moving throughout the day. It will contribute to your NEAT (Non-exercise activity thermogenesis), which is the energy expended for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating or sports-like exercise. Aim for 10,000 steps daily, suggested Diksha.

Water intake:

Drink up to 3 litres of water daily to ensure your gut health is in check, which will help your metabolism.

Sleep and Stress:

Often overlooked factors, sleep, and stress are game changers in your weight loss journey. An under-rested and overworked body will never drop weight. Be very mindful of your sleep hygiene and managing stress levels.

Early dinners:

Lastly, the nutritionist suggested her followers to have early dinners. She added that syncing meals with the circadian rhythm can fasten your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

