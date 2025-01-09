Baba Ramdev reveals diet, workout secrets for fit body at 59; find out the simple morning drink he starts his day with
Here are some key takeaways from Baba Ramdev's approach to fitness, diet, and yoga, as revealed in a new interview.
Baba Ramdev, 59, emphasised the importance of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being in a recent interview with Curly Tales. The yoga guru recommended simple asanas to boost energy and vitality and advocated a sattvic diet with seasonal fruits. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet secrets and fitness mantra for impressive physique at 65: 'I fast for at least 12 hours a day'
'I meditate for an hour every morning'
Asked when he wakes up in the morning, he revealed he is up by 3 am and also spoke about the first thing he does in the morning. “I say my morning prayers by worshipping the dharti mata (mother earth) and our gurus and rishis (sages). Then I drink warm water, and it clears my stomach in a minute or two. Soon after, I bathe and then I meditate for an hour every morning,” he said in Hindi.
When asked if he ever cheats on his simple vegetarian diet, Baba Ramdev said 'never.' He also shared the yoga asanas everyone must do: “People should definitely do kapalbhati and anulom vilom.”
By following Baba Ramdev's tips on fitness, diet, and yoga, you can adopt a holistic approach to wellness and achieve overall health and happiness. Here are some of his suggestions:
Follow sattvic diet
He believes sattvic food is essential for maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Sattvic food is derived from natural sources and is free from artificial additives, preservatives, and toxins. It is light, easy to digest, and doesn't strain the digestive system. It helps balance the three doshas (vata, pitta, and kapha) and maintains harmony in the body. Click here to learn more about incorporating sattvic food into your diet to nourish your body and mind.
Do simple yoga asanas every day
Baba Ramdev suggests beginning with simple yoga asanas (postures), and gradually, you can progress to more complex ones. He emphasises the importance of proper breathing techniques and relaxation by practicing yoga every day. He encourages incorporating yoga into daily life to experience its numerous benefits. Click here to learn more about the benefits of adding yoga to your morning fitness routine.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
