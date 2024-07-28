India is promoting itself as the world's Yoga capital and experts claim that Yoga promotes good physical, mental and emotional well-being by strengthening muscles, improving flexibility and balance, preventing injuries and alleviating chronic pain. It also encourages mindfulness and reduces stress through breath control and meditation techniques which in turn leads to improved focus and emotional stability. Boost your health: Comprehensive benefits of adding Yoga to your morning fitness routine (Photo by Omax Natural)

Practising Yoga daily has proven beneficial in lowering blood pressure, boosting the immune system and improving cardiovascular health while providing a holistic approach to health by integrating body, mind and spirit. It also helps practitioners achieve a harmonious and balanced lifestyle hence, exploring complementary practices that enhance the Yoga experience is essential in this context.

Power of Daily Yoga:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, India's promotion of Yoga is a testament to its commitment to holistic health and wellness. Vaibhav Jain, CEO at Aayush Bharat opined that Yoga practitioners can unlock additional benefits that support their physical and mental health. He lists three important arguments in favour of including Yoga in your daily life -

1. Regular practice of Yoga improves flexibility, strength, and balance. It promotes better posture and alignment, reduces the risk of injuries, and enhances overall physical well-being. Including Yoga in your daily routine can help maintain a healthy body and prevent various health issues.

2. Yoga is known for its positive effects on mental health. It reduces stress, anxiety, and depression by promoting relaxation and mindfulness. Daily Yoga can help calm the mind, improve concentration, and boost mood, leading to greater emotional stability and mental clarity.

3. Yoga offers a path to spiritual growth and self-awareness. Through meditation, breathwork, and self-reflection, practitioners can deepen their connection with themselves and their world. Integrating Yoga into daily life fosters a sense of inner peace, contentment, and harmony, allowing for personal growth and spiritual fulfilment.

A Synergistic Approach to Enhanced Well-being:

Asserting that it is an opportune time to embrace both the ancient practice of Yoga and the modern benefits of hemp seed products, Keshav Aggarwal, Director at Cannarma recommended hemp seed products, particularly hemp seed oil, that offer numerous health benefits that can aid relaxation, meditation, overall wellness, and Yoga. His three essential tips are:

Yoga is not just a form of exercise; it's a journey to self-discovery and inner peace. People have experienced deep relaxation and enhanced meditation by practicing Yoga daily so, what are you waiting for? Add it to your morning fitness routine and reap its health benefits.