Jennifer Lopez's diet secrets for toned body at 55: A 90-calorie breakfast and more

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is 55 and still has one of Hollywood's fittest bodies; and boy, does she work for it. No surprise that Jenny from the Block enjoys a good ab-burning workout session (we've all seen that six-pack). But did you know she also follows a strict diet to maintain her weight? “You got to work out, you got to watch what you eat. It’s a job — you’ve got to buckle down,” she once told Us Weekly. Also read | As Jennifer Lopez turns 49, here are 10 pics to prove she is definitely lying about her age Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Wicked, flaunts her beautiful and fit body at 55.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer is a firm believer that a healthy diet is what keeps her looking so good. “What you eat doesn't just affect your body; it can also affect the way your skin looks,” she told Hello! in a 2021 interview.

Jennifer starts her day with a low-calorie breakfast

Back in 2019, in an interview with US Weekly, Jennifer shared her exact diet that keeps her thin, as well as what she avoids (caffeine and alcohol) to maintain her lean and healthy body. Her breakfast is a 90-calorie chocolate Body Lab Shake, which she has with 'quinoa milk or water'.

She avoids caffein, has 'occasional cocktail'

Jennifer also drinks coffee — but it’s decaf; she revealed she has 'not had caffeine in years'. While Jennifer used to avoid alcohol, she said in a 2023 Instagram post that she has the 'occasional cocktail' now. “I do drink responsibly, I don’t drink to get s***faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly," she said.

What Jennifer eats for lunch and dinner

Her lunch on a typical day is salmon with a veggie-packed salad – she likes to have broccoli, bell peppers and zucchini with a drizzle of vinaigrette on top. She usually has a protein with quinoa for dinner. She said, “It feels like rice and beans, which I grew up with. And I like pork and chicken — especially Puerto Rican style! I try to eat (dinner) with the kids around 6:30pm.”

More diet secrets

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer revealed her diet secrets in a 2019 interview with US weekly. Dodd Romero said Jennifer's ‘ultra-clean diet’ consists of five basic categories: protein, vegetables, fats, carbohydrates and water. “She drinks a minimum of seven glasses a day,” starting with a glass of fresh lemon water every morning, he said.

Dodd said the singer-actor stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources. These include egg whites, white meat turkey, chicken breast and grass-fed beef, ‘salmon and sea bass that contains high levels of omega-3s and 6s as well as nuts’, of which she’s allowed 'a handful' each day. She also eats complex carbs like sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, rice bread and oatmeal.