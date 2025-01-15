'Obese man who dreamed of becoming bodybuilder' shows impressive physical transformation journey of 73 kg weight loss

Weight loss transformation coach Jeffrey Jensen had always dreamt of becoming a bodybuilder one day. However, being obese, the journey to attaining his dream body was arduous. In recent posts, he shared his transformation journey with his followers, which will inspire you to stop being lazy and hit the gym today. Jeffrey Jensen lost 73 kg to become a bodybuilder.

‘Living out my wildest dreams’

In a video titled ‘POV: you’re obese but you dream of being a bodybuilder one day', Jeffrey talked about how it took him two and a half years of hard work, diet, and exercise to achieve his dream. The weight loss coach managed to 160 lbs, approximately 73 kg, during those 2.5 years. Apart from a healthy diet, regular workout routine, and hard work, Jeffrey had to go through 2 excess skin removal surgeries and 2 bodybuilding preps to achieve his current physique. “Time is going to pass no matter what; you might as well change your life,” he wrote in the caption.

In another transformation video, he shared how he lost 73 kilos during his weight loss journey. “Want to know how I lost 160lbs? It’s really pretty simple…,” he wrote in the caption. The five tips that helped him during his transformation are:

1) Make the decision to change; you can’t stay the same person and lose 160lbs.

2) Cut out sh*tty food (alcohol, fast food, highly processed foods).

3) Move your body, lift weights, and go for long walks.

4) Drink a gallon of water every day.

5) Never stop.

In case, you are inspired by Jeffrey's drastic transformation and want to get on the health bandwagon, we have 7 no-nonsense weight loss tips as suggested by a nutritionist that you can follow. From walking daily to maximising lean protein and vegetables in every meal, here are the tips you need to implement in your lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.