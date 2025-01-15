Menu Explore
Woman who went from 136 kg to 73 kg and lost 64 kg shares the harsh truth about weight loss: ‘You will never look like…’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 15, 2025 10:59 AM IST

A fitness influencer who lost 140 pounds shared the harsh truth about weight loss, stressing the importance of focusing on personal progress. 

Instagram user and fitness influencer Liza Marie Pasquale used to weigh almost 300 pounds, which is approximately 136 kg. However, with the right diet, a healthy lifestyle, and a weight-loss routine, she lost almost 160 pounds (64 kg) and now weighs around 73 kg. Lisa often shares diet and workout tips on Instagram. But this time, she has shared the harsh truth about weight loss in a recent clip.

Lisa lost almost 140 pounds (64 kg) during her weight loss journey.
Lisa lost almost 140 pounds (64 kg) during her weight loss journey.

‘It's always YOU vs YOU’

So many influencers and health coaches on social media share their fitness journey. While their transformation can be inspiring, it can also become harmful if you start comparing your body with them. Talking about these feelings, Lisa stated that when you start losing weight, you will not look like that influencer or the fitness model who inspired you in the first place. She called this the harsh truth of weight loss.

She shared the clip with the caption, “Weight loss HARSH TRUTH. You will not look like her. Read that, and then read it again! I had to learn this the hard way, and I developed an unhealthy relationship with my body image in the process. I wish I knew it sooner and was kinder to myself and my body at times. This journey is really YOU vs YOU. Make your goal to become the healthiest, happiest and more elevated version of YOU.”

‘You will not look like her’

In the clip, Lisa stresses that ‘You will not look like her’ and that during weight loss, it is always ‘you vs you’ and not ‘me vs you’. If you started the journey of shedding those extra kilos because of an influencer who has the perfect glutes or toned arms., you have to remind yourself that you are not becoming that. “Because you don't have the same metabolism as her, the same genetics, the same bone structure, or the same age, ” she explained.

Per Lisa, after losing 140 pounds, she is also asked many times about her sleep schedule, diet, and fitness regime. “But if I told you those numbers and you did what I did to a T, you will not look like me,” she added. The fitness influencer confessed that many times, she catches herself comparing her progress with others. However, she stops herself and urges others to do the same.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

