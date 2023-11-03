Empowering self-esteem: 5 key tips for parents to promote positive body image in kids

Body image is how we feel about our bodies. A positive body image contributes to healthy self-esteem, a boost in confidence, and primarily knowing that they are more than their physical appearance. Children with a positive body image can accept and celebrate themselves for being who they are. On the contrary, kids with a negative body image are at a risk of poor self-esteem, increased self-criticism and subsequent emotional distress which can even go to the extremes of clinical anxiety, depression, or eating disorders. It can further impact all important life areas right from academics to forming and maintaining friendships. As this is such a crucial part of our child's holistic health and wellbeing it is important for parents to promote positive body image in children. (Also read: Parenting tips: Ways to limit aggressive behavior in children ) Empowering self-esteem: 5 tips for parents to foster positive body image in kids(Freepik)

Tips for promoting positive body image in kids

Mukta Dhavalikar, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychologist at Niyama Digital Healthcare shared with HT Digital five simple but important tips for parents to promote a healthy self-image in kids.

1. Lead by example: Children learn by modelling adults. Reflect upon your own insecurities. Be a role model and start feeling good about your own body first.

2. Let them know "they are more than their bodies": This is a powerful message that we, as parents can deliver. Consciously appreciate nonphysical attributes such as kindness, courage, and a helping nature. Let them know you value them as human beings and not just for being cute or pretty.

3. Avoid labelling: Do not casually or jokingly use adjectives such as fatty, etc, which highlight physical imperfections, as this fosters insecurity.

4. Focus on health, not weight: Don't let your child's relationship with food and exercise become weight-centric (revolving around losing or gaining weight). Emphasize other positive aspects of food and physical activity such as staying healthy, improved concentration etc.

5. Be aware of social media influence: Constant exposure to unrealistic, photoshopped standards of beauty can lead to deep dissatisfaction with one's body. Talk to them about it. Healthy discussion and open communication can definitely help reduce the impact of this bombarding.

"As parents, we all want the best for our kids. However, when it comes to their psychological wellbeing, at times, stigma holds us back. In this virtual age though, there are easily accessible mental health services which ensure expert care for your child while maintaining complete privacy and confidentiality. Know when to seek professional help, and do not hesitate to reach out to specialists when you see your child in distress," concluded Mukta Dhavalikar.

