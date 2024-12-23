Woman who went from 85 to 60 kg shared simple workout routine that helped her shed 25 kilos: Watch

Losing weight can be a real challenge for many, as it requires finding the perfect balance between dieting and exercise. Often, people struggle because they're unsure about which workouts to follow and end up aimlessly trying different approaches without seeing results. Neeta Tiwari, a certified nutritionist who successfully lost 25 kg, recently shared her workout routine on Instagram that helped her go from 85 kg to 60 kg. (Also read: Woman who reduced her waist size to 28 inches from 38 inches reveals fat burning workout to 'get rid of hanging belly' ) Certified nutritionist Neeta Tiwari reveals workout routine that helped her shed 25 kg.(Instagram)

Simple workouts Neeta performed:

Step-ups: It's performed by stepping onto a platform, bringing one knee up, then stepping down and alternating legs.

Jumping step-ups: It involves stepping onto a platform, then jumping off and landing softly before immediately stepping back up.

Lateral step-ups: It requires stepping sideways onto the platform, bringing the opposite leg up, then stepping back down and switching sides.

Bench jump over: Stand in front of a bench, jump over it with both feet, and land softly on the other side. Immediately jump back over.

Role of clean eating and smart workouts

Along with the video, Neeta shared some tips in the caption: "Losing weight is a really special journey. The most important parts of the journey are clean eating and doing the right workout." She continued, "All workouts help with weight loss, but it's crucial to understand what our bodies can handle. For example, a person just starting their fitness journey can't jump straight into intense cardio. It will drain their energy. Instead, they can start with slower workouts and gradually progress to more intense ones."

She also shared, "Different workouts target different areas of our body, so it's essential to focus on all parts and not neglect any. We should tailor our workouts to meet our body's needs. Losing weight isn't that hard if you just know the right things to do!"

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.