Frustrated on not losing weight despite workout and diet? Fitness coach shares 5 hidden signs you are becoming more fit

The weight loss journey is all about consistency and patience. However, moments of disheartening frustration can creep in, leading many to assume it’s not working and even give up in despair. But often, it’s not about big changes, small changes can speak volumes. Even if you don't see changes in the mirror or scale, your body sends subtle signs. (Shutterstock)

Vimal, a nutritionist and fitness coach as per her Instagram bio, shared subtle signs that are actually show your efforts. Even if the scale isn’t showing substantial progress yet, these signs can encourage you to keep going.

Not out of breath after going upstairs

Going breathless after climbing a long flight of stairs is common. But when you see improvement, it means your fitness regime is actually working. She wrote, “This improvement hints at better cardiovascular endurance. As you lose weight and get fitter, your heart and lungs work more efficiently, delivering oxygen to your muscles with less effort. With lower body fat, your body needs less energy to move so activities feel easier.”

More energy

One of the other noticeable benefits of weight loss is how it impacts your overall wellbeing, including your energy levels and mental clarity throughout the day. The fitness coach explained, “Losing weight often means your body is processing food more efficiently, leading to steady blood sugar levels and more stable energy. Improved diet and exercise can boost brain health by improving blood flow which enhances focus and memory."

Clothes start to fit better

Even if there isn’t a stark visible change in body toning, you might notice that your clothes fit better. The usual tightness is gone, making the clothes more comfortable. She said, “This is a sign of body composition change. Even if the scale isn’t dropping, you may be losing fat while maintaining or gaining lean muscle. Muscles take up less space than fat, so your measurements can change even if your weight stays the same.”

Mental health improvements

Weight loss is not just about physical transformation, it often brings significant emotional and mental health benefits as well. She added, “Exercise and weight loss can increase endorphins also known as “feel good “ hormones which lift mood and reduce stress. Better physical health can also boost self confidence and mental clarity which may lead to improved emotional health.”

Better sleep quality:

The sleep quality improves significantly with the help of a consistent exercise routine and diet. Vimal explained, “Regular exercise and balance diet helps help regulate circadian rhythms making easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed. Weight loss also reduces sleep apneas risk especially for those with extra body weight around the neck and chest.”

She concluded by emphasizing that the scale is not the sole measure of progress in a weight loss journey, as there are numerous other signs that reflect success beyond just the numbers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.